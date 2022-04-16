 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Stations of St. Paul's" will remain on display through June 5

The “Stations of St. Paul’s,” a commissioned exhibition of 14 works by noted papercut artist Janelle Washington, will remain on display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace St., through June 5.

The 2-by-4 foot silhouettes — which weave together historical images, architectural motifs, Christian icons and African Adinkra symbols — trace the racial history of the 175-year-old church. The liturgy and art installation by Washington, a Richmond native, culminates the seven-year History and Reconciliation Initiative at the downtown church once known as the “Cathedral of the Confederacy.”

The exhibition had been slated to come down at the end of the Lenten season. Open to the public, it can be seen Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, after services, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booklets with the history and prayers for each station are available, as well as guided walks each Sunday starting April 24. Group tours can be arranged by contacting the church at (804) 643-3589 or cjohann@stpaulsrva.org.

Janelle Washington

Alexandria resident Janelle Washington, a native of Richmond and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, sits in a pew at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church commissioned her to create the Stations of St. Paul’s, 14 stations in the sanctuary cut not from paper, but from Tyvek, a material used in home construction. Each station depicts specific moments in St. Paul’s history with a focus on race relations.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
