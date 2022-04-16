"Stations of St. Paul's" will remain on display through June 5

The 2-by-4 foot silhouettes — which weave together historical images, architectural motifs, Christian icons and African Adinkra symbols — trace the racial history of the 175-year-old church. The liturgy and art installation by Washington, a Richmond native, culminates the seven-year History and Reconciliation Initiative at the downtown church once known as the “Cathedral of the Confederacy.”

The exhibition had been slated to come down at the end of the Lenten season. Open to the public, it can be seen Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, after services, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booklets with the history and prayers for each station are available, as well as guided walks each Sunday starting April 24. Group tours can be arranged by contacting the church at (804) 643-3589 or cjohann@stpaulsrva.org.