Stoney administration proposes $185.6M capital budget for next fiscal year

A new fire station in the Fan, an expanded community center in South Richmond and a Shockoe Bottom memorial campus to people who were enslaved are among the city’s building plans for the next five years.

About two-thirds of the $185.6 million the city hopes to spend in the next fiscal year is for water, sewer and gas utilities maintenance and upgrades, but city officials Thursday heralded the full plan’s focus on neighborhoods, streets, schools, health and safety.

“It has been a challenging and sobering year, but residents should be excited about this plan,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Thursday. “It reflects our priorities: our families, our services and our shared history. Whether we’re building the Enslaved African Heritage Campus or sending students back to schools they can be proud of, it all starts with these investments.”

The Richmond Planning Commission reviewed the $966.7 million five-year Capital Improvement Plan and the proposed capital budget for next year in a special meeting Thursday. Stoney is slated to present his spending plan for next year to the City Council on Friday.