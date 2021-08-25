Stoney announces interim CAO's retirement, wants chief of staff to steer City Hall

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants his chief of staff to helm City Hall, he said Wednesday in a release announcing the retirement of Richmond's chief administrative officer.

Lenora Reid, who was hired in 2015 to help steady the city's shaky finances, has been acting head administrator since the departure of her predecessor in 2019.

Stoney's chief of staff, Lincoln Saunders, was appointed by the City Council to fill in for Reid after she suffered a medical emergency last year.

“Residents of the City of Richmond owe a debt of gratitude to Lenora Reid,” Stoney stated in a release. “Her steady leadership and prudent stewardship of city finances helped restore credibility and stability to our government operations. “I will miss Lenora as a colleague and as a friend, and wish her all the best in the future.”

The City Council will decide whether to approve Saunders as permanent head of the city's administrative functions.