Stoney announces interim CAO's retirement, wants former chief of staff to steer City Hall
20200219_MET_RICH_AWE03

Mayor Levar Stoney announces that Richmond’s outstanding general obligation debt has been upgraded to Aa1 Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Standing with Stoney are Lenora Reid, Richmond deputy chief administrative officer; and David Rose, senior vice president Davenport and Co.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/tIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants his former chief of staff to helm City Hall in a permanent role as the city's top administrator.

Lenora Reid, who was hired in 2015 to help steady the city's shaky finances, has been the interim chief administrative officer since the departure of her predecessor in 2019. The city announced Wednesday that she will retire effective Sept. 1 after she suffered a undisclosed medical emergency last year.

In announcing her retirement, Stoney said he intends to appoint acting CAO Lincoln Saunders to the role - a move the Richmond City Council must decide whether to approve. The council in December initially approved Saunders, the mayor's chief of staff at the time, to fill in for Reid.

“Residents of the City of Richmond owe a debt of gratitude to Lenora Reid,” Stoney stated in a release. “Her steady leadership and prudent stewardship of city finances helped restore credibility and stability to our government operations. I will miss Lenora as a colleague and as a friend, and wish her all the best in the future.”

Stoney had previously said he would appoint Reid to the role permanently once she was healthy enough to return.

"I can't go into much detail about anything else because it's a personnel matter, but I've expressed my gratitude for her service to the city and she certainly will be missed," Stoney said in an interview Wednesday evening.

Appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council, the chief administrative officer is charged with managing the city’s daily operations, making them the city’s highest-ranking unelected administrator in the city government.

In his previous role, Saunders, who had been the mayor's chief of staff since the beginning of his first term, oversaw a team of policy advisors and assistants to the mayor, helping to develop initiatives and goals for the administration.

Saunders previously worked as a policy advisor to Gov. Terry McAuliffe and chief of staff to First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe, according a biography on the city's website. 

Saunders sits on the Board of Visitors of the College of William and Mary and holds an MPA from Indiana University. He graduated from the Virginia Executive Institute and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

The City Council will decide whether to approve Saunders as permanent head of the city's administrative functions.

In December, former Councilwoman Kimberly Gray was the only member to vote against Saunders' appointment, saying it was unorthodox for a "political appointee" with little administrative experience to manage City Hall.

Stoney said Wednesday evening that he eschewed a comprehensive search for a new chief administrator because of Saunders' performance so far.

"Mr. Saunders has been tested over the course of the last nine months as we've navigated this  pandemic and a very difficult budget season. He's proven to me that he is able to do the job," Stoney said. "I think the next three and a half years will be productive ... because of his leadership."

Stoney said he has consulted all City Council members and expects that they will approve the appointment next month.

+1 
20181004_MET_RICH_JM02

Richmond mayor’s Chief of Staff Lincoln Saunders speaks for the mayor in absentia during the annual legislative summit with council members and General Assembly members and interested parties at the Library of Virginia on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

 JOE MAHONEY

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

