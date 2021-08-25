Stoney announces interim CAO's retirement, wants former chief of staff to steer City Hall

Stoney had previously said he would appoint Reid to the role permanently once she was healthy enough to return.

"I can't go into much detail about anything else because it's a personnel matter, but I've expressed my gratitude for her service to the city and she certainly will be missed," Stoney said in an interview Wednesday evening.

Appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council, the chief administrative officer is charged with managing the city’s daily operations, making them the city’s highest-ranking unelected administrator in the city government.

In his previous role, Saunders, who had been the mayor's chief of staff since the beginning of his first term, oversaw a team of policy advisors and assistants to the mayor, helping to develop initiatives and goals for the administration.

Saunders previously worked as a policy advisor to Gov. Terry McAuliffe and chief of staff to First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe, according a biography on the city's website.

Saunders sits on the Board of Visitors of the College of William and Mary and holds an MPA from Indiana University. He graduated from the Virginia Executive Institute and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.