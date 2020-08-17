Stoney awarded $1.8M contract for Richmond's Confederate statue removal to firm linked to political donor

Days before signing off on the statues’ removal, Stoney requested that Gov. Ralph Northam extend Richmond’s local emergency order that was set to expire at the end of June. Northam granted the request.

That same week, a new state law took effect that gave the city control of its Confederate monuments, including those on Monument Avenue, where protesters had coalesced and clashes with police had become a frequent occurrence.

Stoney and the City Council had pledged to remove the statues via a 60-day process laid out under the new law. However, protesters began pulling statues down, including the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis. Officials worried openly that someone would get seriously injured if the statues remained up.

Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, warned Stoney removing the statues without following the state law could put the city, and any individuals involved, in legal jeopardy. Stoney flouted the advice, saying he would risk the consequences to ensure public safety.

By that point, Stoney had been working to line up a contractor to remove the statues. Nolan, the spokesman, said the administration could only find one firm willing to do the work.