Stoney claims outright win in Richmond mayoral contest

Stoney’s lead solidified early Wednesday, as returns from roughly 70,000 early votes were reported on the state Board of Elections website. Local officials were finalizing the district-by-district tally throughout the day, key to determining how the votes would affect the outcome in the city’s mini-electoral college system.

With the votes apportioned, Stoney secured 38% of the vote citywide and wins in the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th districts. Those comprise what have historically been African-American strongholds, save for the 4th District. Early voting bolstered Stoney there.

“It just shows that we’ve tried our best to build a broad-based coalition from all across the city in multiple districts, from the East End to South Side to North Side and parts of the West End as well,” he said.

Rodgers won in the 2nd District, home to Virginia Commonwealth University. That doubled as a blow to Gray – who has represented the district on the School Board or council since 2009. Rodgers also led Stoney by fewer than 100 votes in the 5th District, which he won in 2016. She received about 26.4% of the vote citywide, slightly ahead of Gray.

She issued a statement Wednesday evening that did not concede the race.