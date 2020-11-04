Stoney claims outright win in Richmond mayoral contest

Incumbent Levar Stoney claimed an outright victory in Richmond’s mayoral race, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening.
With about 105,000 votes counted, the returns show Stoney won six of the city’s nine voter districts, avoiding a run-off with one of his challengers en route to another term at City Hall in what has been the toughest year of his tenure.
“It’s been a long, challenging year. … To get another four years to complete the work, as I’ve stated in the past, it’s the greatest honor of my life,” Stoney said in his first public remarks since polls closed Tuesday night.
He made the comments at his weekly COVID-19 briefing at City Hall, where he was back at work Wednesday. The Richmond General Registrar’s Office had not yet publicly released the final, unofficial tally, but had indicated it would do so by the end of day.
Jim Nachman, chairman of the Richmond Electoral Board, confirmed preliminary results showed Stoney had won.
“Unofficially, I think we already know,” Nachman said of the contest Wednesday afternoon.
About votes 32,000 counted by end of day Tuesday showed Stoney leading Virginia Care in Action Director Alexsis E. Rodgers and 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray.
Stoney’s lead solidified early Wednesday, as returns from roughly 70,000 early votes were reported on the state Board of Elections website. Local officials were finalizing the district-by-district tally throughout the day, key to determining how the votes would affect the outcome in the city’s mini-electoral college system.
With the votes apportioned, Stoney secured 38% of the vote citywide and wins in the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th districts. Those comprise what have historically been African-American strongholds, save for the 4th District. Early voting bolstered Stoney there.
“It just shows that we’ve tried our best to build a broad-based coalition from all across the city in multiple districts, from the East End to South Side to North Side and parts of the West End as well,” he said.
Rodgers won in the 2nd District, home to Virginia Commonwealth University. That doubled as a blow to Gray – who has represented the district on the School Board or council since 2009. Rodgers also led Stoney by fewer than 100 votes in the 5th District, which he won in 2016. She received about 26.4% of the vote citywide, slightly ahead of Gray.
She issued a statement Wednesday evening that did not concede the race.
"Waiting is hard, but our democracy is worth it. Richmonders deserve the confidence that every vote is counted in the mayor's race. We have many outstanding votes and will await for the official results to be announced. While votes are still being counted, one thing is clear - Richmond is hungry for change," Rodgers said in the statement.
Gray won the West End 1st District, the results show. She got about 26% of the vote citywide.
Gray did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson