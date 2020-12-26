Stoney convening ‘homeless advisory council’ to recommend improvements to homeless services

“The crisis hotline is not really a hotline; it’s, at best, a voicemail service that folks are lucky to get in touch with someone through,” Lynch said. “We have to have a working point of entry for folks so they know where to go when they need help.”

Calls to the line have surged this fall as the weather has gotten colder, adding to what has been “unprecedented volume” this year, said Faith Kallman, Homeward’s director of development.

In November, the number of people who received assistance after calling the line rose about 14%, from 686 to 782, compared to the same month last year, according to figures provided by Homeward.

“We’re being as responsive as we can and prioritizing people who are currently homeless or at risk of being homeless in three days,” Kallman said. “I know people say they call and they get a voicemail, but what I don’t think people finish up with: We do return all voicemails.”

In his letter to the council, Stoney highlighted the intake process as a focal point for the new advisory council. He also commended the work that the homeless service providers have done during the pandemic to keep people sheltered.