Stoney convening ‘homeless advisory council’ to recommend improvements to homeless services

Richmond is convening a homeless advisory council to guide city leaders on how to better serve the region’s most vulnerable population.
The council will meet weekly beginning in January and recommend improvements to services for people experiencing homelessness, according to a letter Mayor Levar Stoney sent to members of the Richmond City Council in mid-December laying out his plan.
“Homelessness is a complex social issue, and we need to understand what is working well and where there are challenges that need acknowledgment and a plan to get them addressed,” Stoney stated in the letter. “Ultimately, we need to reach a consensus on the best way to expend city resources to address this multilayered problem as we move forward with implementation of the Homeless Strategic Plan.”
Between March and the end of November, more than 1,200 people facing homelessness have received emergency shelter in a hotel room, according to figures provided by Homeward, the nonprofit coordinating the region’s pandemic response for the sheltered. The cost — $2.7 million to date — was covered through a combination of federal CARES Act money and some city dollars.
Soon-to-expire state and federal eviction protections could spell a surge of homelessness if renters aren’t able to cover back rent that has stacked up over months. A sharp uptick could buckle service providers that are already struggling to keep up with incoming requests for help.
The pressures mean the advisory council’s work will take on even greater importance, said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District councilwoman who volunteered to serve on the new body.
“We all acknowledge there are serious fault lines in the current system and that we need to get a SWAT-team-like approach to addressing what is soon to be a tsunami of folks who are experiencing homelessness,” said Lynch, a social worker by trade who works directly with people experiencing homelessness.
New this year, the city replaced the cold weather overflow shelter in Shockoe Bottom, which opened when temperatures were forecast to drop below 40 degrees, with a new Safety Net Shelter program using hotels.
Instead, the city has partnered with Homeward and other homeless service providers to pay for hotel rooms for people with nowhere to go on bitterly cold nights. With the new program has come a new intake process, handled through the region’s homeless crisis line. Homeward, which oversees the line, has increased staffing and expanded the line’s hours to 9 p.m. to field calls.
But Lynch and other advocates say callers aren’t guaranteed to reach someone during the operating hours. Nor do crises cease at 9 p.m. She wants a 24-hour hotline to handle intakes so a person in crisis can speak with another person rather than leave a message on a phone system.
“The crisis hotline is not really a hotline; it’s, at best, a voicemail service that folks are lucky to get in touch with someone through,” Lynch said. “We have to have a working point of entry for folks so they know where to go when they need help.”
Calls to the line have surged this fall as the weather has gotten colder, adding to what has been “unprecedented volume” this year, said Faith Kallman, Homeward’s director of development.
In November, the number of people who received assistance after calling the line rose about 14%, from 686 to 782, compared to the same month last year, according to figures provided by Homeward.
“We’re being as responsive as we can and prioritizing people who are currently homeless or at risk of being homeless in three days,” Kallman said. “I know people say they call and they get a voicemail, but what I don’t think people finish up with: We do return all voicemails.”
In his letter to the council, Stoney highlighted the intake process as a focal point for the new advisory council. He also commended the work that the homeless service providers have done during the pandemic to keep people sheltered.
“However, we must now move forward in a concerted effort to promote permanent housing stability by ensuring those seeking shelter not only get a roof over their head for the night but also efficiently receive the wrap-around services they need to thrive,” he wrote.
The advisory council’s membership is not yet set, but it will include two members of the City Council and a representative from the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care. The advisory council will release its recommendations after meeting weekly for 30 days.
Kallman said Homeward learned of the city’s new council from a reporter inquiring about it, but would be supportive of its work.
“We do not know what role we will play in the body,” she said, “but we know we will be happy to assist as needed.”
