Stoney dismantled the Mayor's Teacher Advisory Council and members say they do not know why

Mayor Levar Stoney has dismantled the Mayor’s Teacher Advisory Council, a decision met with confusion and displeasure by its current members, all of whom have been Richmond Public Schools teachers.

Stoney informed the council's members in an email Jan. 7 that they all would have to re-apply for their positions, saying his policy priorities have "evolved and expanded" since his reelection bid and that he felt it best for members’ goals to be “aligned” with his.

“It is important for the success of both our students and our schools that all associated bodies have aligned goals,” Stoney stated. “As such, I have decided to reconstitute [the council] and will revisit the criteria for membership.”

Later in a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said that in Stoney's second term, he wants to focus more on universal access to preschool and college and career readiness for all Richmonders after concentrating on out-of-school activities for RPS students.