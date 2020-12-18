Stoney focusing on community engagement as businesses prepare bids for potential Richmond casino project

As plans for a new casino resort in Richmond materialize over the next two months, Mayor Levar Stoney is hoping to avoid missteps that led to the failure of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill downtown project this past year.

The city plans to select a partner and site for a casino by this summer based on proposals due in February. But voters will decide whether to permit the project in a November referendum.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe publicized plans for a $350 million resort in Manchester earlier this year, but the operator of Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie's Gaming Emporium; and Maryland-based media conglomerate Urban One are also interested in building a casino in the city.

Whoever the city selects, Stoney, who is about to enter his second term in office, wants to make sure voters will buy in.

"To me this is about growth -- not just for the city, but growth as an administration and government. And I believe that we have to take lessons from our last opportunity," Stoney said, referring to the Navy Hill project in an interview Thursday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.