Stoney proposing 2-cent tax rate cut for second casino referendum bid

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing a two-cent tax rate cut in a bid to get city voters behind a second casino referendum.

After voters narrowly rejected plans for the nearly $600 million One Casino and Resort last November, city officials and project supporters say they want voters to reconsider the project, again highlighting a projected windfall of $30 million in annual tax revenue, 1,500 permanent jobs and an immediate $25 million payment if the measure passes.

A spokesman for the mayor said the tax cut would be contingent on the referendum passing.

The mayor's administration announced the tax cut proposal a few hours before the Richmond City Council was slated to vote on legislation to hold another referendum on the same casino project this year.

“Our residents deserve tax relief and access to good jobs. They want public infrastructure improvements and more funding for school capital projects. This project provides a unique opportunity to do just that," Stoney said through a news release ahead of the meeting. "I know City Council is committed to creating opportunities that uplift and support all Richmond residents, and I’m hopeful tonight’s vote affirms this shared commitment.”