Stoney: Rejection of casino made minority residents feel unloved by city

During a year-end Q&A session with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Mayor Levar Stoney said he's heard disappointment from minority residents over the rejected proposal to build a casino in South Richmond.
The proposal, from Urban One, was narrowly defeated, with 51% of voters deciding to reject it. The "no" votes were concentrated north of the James River, in the city's wealthier - and predominantly white - neighborhoods.
"I go to a barbershop every week," Stoney said in the December interview. "There are Black and brown people who grew up in Richmond, over 55 years old, who say: ‘I love Richmond, but sometimes I don’t think Richmond loves me back.’ That’s devastating to hear."
Stoney said he thinks the casino vote was emblematic of their struggle to be heard.
"They told me that after the vote," the mayor said. "What I heard almost made me want to cry. They said: ‘I’ve been living here my whole life. Why don’t they let us have anything that we want?’"
Asked who the "they" was that Stoney was referring to, he answered: "The naysayers and detractors; those who want Richmond to be what it was in the 1960s or 1980s. We have to move beyond for a Richmond of the 21st century. I think this administration has made some serious progress in doing that, but there are still challenges."
Building a casino in Central Virginia is once again a hot topic at this year's General Assembly.
Legislation has been introduced to allow Richmonders to re-vote on the casino in an upcoming election.
Sen. Joe Morrissey has also introduced competing legislation to allow Petersburg to vote on a referendum to build the casino.
Project supporters said the casino, which was slated to rise in Trammell’s district, off Interstate 95 next to Philip Morris USA’s industrial campus, would have been a boon for the area, particularly for the large concentration of poor and Black families that live there.
Opponents raised concerns about gambling addiction and whether the development would deliver all of its advertised benefits, such as 1,500 new permanent jobs, $500 million in tax revenue over the next decade and financial support for city schools and community organizations. If it passed, the project owners had also pledged to immediately award the city $25 million.
Stoney has not committed to whether he would support the bill authorizing a re-vote, but said he understands why residents want the opportunity.
"I’m not surprised that people want to take another shot at a casino resort in South Richmond," he said. "When we have 1,500 good-paying jobs on the line, that’s a lifeline for families. So no one should be surprised that some people want another shot."
When asked about Trammell's bill on Monday, a Stoney spokesman repeated those remarks.
(804) 649-6178