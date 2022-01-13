Stoney: Rejection of casino made minority residents feel unloved by city

During a year-end Q&A session with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Mayor Levar Stoney said he's heard disappointment from minority residents over the rejected proposal to build a casino in South Richmond.

The proposal, from Urban One, was narrowly defeated, with 51% of voters deciding to reject it. The "no" votes were concentrated north of the James River, in the city's wealthier - and predominantly white - neighborhoods.

"I go to a barbershop every week," Stoney said in the December interview. "There are Black and brown people who grew up in Richmond, over 55 years old, who say: ‘I love Richmond, but sometimes I don’t think Richmond loves me back.’ That’s devastating to hear."

Stoney said he thinks the casino vote was emblematic of their struggle to be heard.

"They told me that after the vote," the mayor said. "What I heard almost made me want to cry. They said: ‘I’ve been living here my whole life. Why don’t they let us have anything that we want?’"