Stoney tests negative for COVID-19, will continue to quarantine

Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted Saturday evening his coronavirus test results had come back negative, two days after the city said 25 city employees have tested positive.
"This is a reminder to everyone - if you’re exposed, isolate, and once you isolate, get tested!" he tweeted.
In addition to Stoney, 57 other workers are quarantining due to being directly in contact with co-workers who tested positive or others from the public who had. Thirty-seven of those are employees with the police department.
Despite the negative results, he said he'll continue quarantining as experts have recommended. He's been in quarantine since Monday - his campaign manager also tested positive.
COVID-19 numbers have been on a continuous rise this month across the city, state and nation. Friday evening, Gov. Ralph Northam put out new restrictions to help curve the spike, to include capping gatherings at 25 people and not allowing restaurants to fill alcohol orders past 10 p.m. The new rules go into effect Sunday night.
As of Saturday, Virginia had tallied 200,799 total cases. Locally, there have been 23,085 cases: 8,011 in Chesterfield, 1,961 in Hanover, 7,166 in Henrico and 5,947 in Richmond.
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch