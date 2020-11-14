Stoney tests negative for COVID-19, will continue to quarantine

Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted Saturday evening his coronavirus test results had come back negative, two days after the city said 25 city employees have tested positive.

"This is a reminder to everyone - if you’re exposed, isolate, and once you isolate, get tested!" he tweeted.

In addition to Stoney, 57 other workers are quarantining due to being directly in contact with co-workers who tested positive or others from the public who had. Thirty-seven of those are employees with the police department.

Despite the negative results, he said he'll continue quarantining as experts have recommended. He's been in quarantine since Monday - his campaign manager also tested positive.