Stoney threatens to leave education funding level next year if impasse over schools budget remains

Richmond Public Schools is at risk of losing new funding from the city next year if the School Board fails to adopt a budget proposal by Friday.

In a letter to the School Board last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney warned that he would maintain the school division's current funding level in the city's budget if a proposal is not sent to his budget team by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the School Board remains deadlocked over its budget priorities, ranging from raises for substitutes and support staff, avoiding teacher layoffs, finding efficiencies in the division's central office and improving mental health services for division employees.

A $362.6 million budget proposal from Superintendent Jason Kamras relies on the city giving $22 million in new funding to cover several new expenses, including 5% raises for teachers and approximately 30 support positions. No new money from the city could also result in a smaller budget next year, as division officials are already anticipating a $7 million loss in state funding because of declining student enrollment and rising property values across the city.

While the School Board was originally slated to vote on Kamras' $362.6 million budget proposal Tuesday, Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammad last week said more time may be needed to "unpack" the spending plan before one is adopted, adding that another meeting may be called to continue deliberations. The agenda for the School Board meeting Tuesday still includes a review of the superintendent's budget proposal, but several board members said it is unlikely that they will vote in favor of its adoption.

"We will make every attempt to meet your deadline of submitting our FY23 budget," Harris-Muhammad said in a letter to the mayor Thursday. "I am certain your office understands this process cannot be hurried to meet deadline's out of the school board's control."

After a series of budget work sessions since the introduction of his budget last month, Kamras is proposing only a few changes to the his spending plan, according to budget documents.

Under his revised budget plan, Kamras is proposing to raise part-time food service worker pay to $15 per hour and launch a program to help instructional assistants obtain a bachelor's degree and teaching license. The updated plan also restores funding for an arts specialist and career and technical education expert who would have been cut.

The changes are based in part on feedback from School Board members and the public, but does not address $18 million in budget amendments that School Board member Jonathan Young proposed earlier this month.

If adopted, Young's changes would lower the total budget request by $12.4 million by eliminating about two dozen central office jobs and suspending several contracts. Kamras' proposal already includes $4 million in cuts to the central office.

Young's plan also calls for some new expenditures, including money for an evaluation of the district's principals, more enrollment at regional magnet schools and dual-language programs in the division's elementary schools.

Stoney said Monday that he has not received any indication from school division officials that they will meet his deadline, which he says is necessary for him to present a budget proposal for the City Council's consideration on March 4.

Despite the revisions Kamras has made to the budget, Young said Monday that it's likely that the School Board will go into "overtime" to reach consensus on the school budget.

"It's still not quiet adequate," Young said. "I will not be voting in favor of it. And at the risk of speaking for my colleagues, I don't believe he has the five votes."