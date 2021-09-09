Stoney to introduce special $77 million federal aid spending plan for Richmond next week

On Monday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will outline his spending plan for the $77 million federal aid package the city received last spring to assist its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor declined to share details about the special budget in a news conference Thursday, but said it will reflect his administration’s priorities, Richmond City Council requests and the views of recent survey respondents, the majority of whom said the city should focus on housing supports, public health, child care, city parks and clean water.

“It’s vital for the administration and council that we incorporate these rescue priorities into our proposed spending plan,” said Peter Breil, director of the city’s Department of Citizen Service and Response, which conducted the survey earlier this summer.

Out of the nearly 2,000 people who answered the survey, which was conducted online and at public events from July 27 to Aug. 9, 78% said they live in the city. About a quarter of all respondents said they had suffered a job loss, loss of income, reduced hours or some other employment challenge. (The results of the survey can be found online at rva.gov/arp.)