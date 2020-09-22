Stoney to pitch Richmond City Council on dedicated revenue for affordable housing, release new housing plan

If the dedicated funding stream wins support from the council, it would deliver a windfall housing advocates have said is crucial to promote the construction of more affordable units at the rate the region needs to. A Partnership for Housing Affordability analysis released earlier this year said the region’s four biggest localities must facilitate the construction of 1,000 units annually to meet the projected need by 2040.

“It’s been a goal of affordable housing advocates for over a decade,” said Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, a nonprofit that develops and manages housing for the working poor. Harris sat on a taskforce of nonprofit leaders, developers and others who advised the Stoney administration on matters of housing during his tenure.

“We have such a shortage of quality housing at an affordable price that we need more fuel to help advance strategies to preserve and develop more of this housing stock for our more modest income neighbors,” she said.

The dedicated funding proposal scored endorsements from two of the council’s most tenured members, according to a city news release: Council President and 7th District representative Cynthia Newbille and 6th District representative Ellen Robertson. The councilwomen will co-patron the ordinance with Stoney, the release stated.