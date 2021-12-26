Stoney year end Q&A

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has three years left in his final term at the helm of the capital city.
Two would-be signature projects have been rejected since he took office in 2017, but the mayor says he’s proud of the work he’s done so far. What he’ll do once his time as mayor ends remains unwritten, though he makes no secret about his ambition for higher office, to serve the middle class, he says.
It’s been nearly two years since the Richmond City Council defeated the $1.5 billion Navy Hill arena redevelopment project downtown.
Voters this fall rejected the proposed $565 million One Casino and Resort that was planned for South Richmond, a project that the mayor endorsed.
Nonetheless, Stoney says downtown redevelopment is taking root as Virginia Commonwealth University will soon break ground on a $325 million redevelopment project following the sale of the city’s Public Safety Building at 500 N. 10th St.
In addition, Stoney’s administration is also preparing to engage developers to redevelop the area around The Diamond baseball stadium on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
In the meantime, Stoney remains mired in debates over school construction management, collective bargaining for public sector workers, and demands for police reform and improving officer pay to bolster a dwindling police force; all amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in a major influx of federal aid that the mayor hopes can make the city healthier and more equitable.
This interview was held on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Mayor Levar Stoney’s office in Richmond City Hall. It has been edited for clarity and length.
How would you grade your fifth year in office?
I think that we did a very good job here in 2021. But I’ve learned that you don’t play pundit to yourself. You let others grade your work. I think that if you look at our work this year, it’s been a year of recovery that has demonstrated our resilience and investment.
We planted a lot of seeds in 2021. And we are looking forward to those seeds growing into progress for the city.
Can you elaborate on that? The City Council earlier this year passed your equity agenda, outlining objectives and goals for the coming years. What do you think you made the most progress on from that plan?
I’m thankful for the $150 million allocation from the federal government. We’ve allocated roughly $78 million toward community centers and parks, that’s going to upgrade a number of community centers, specifically those in the East End
I’m thankful for the work I’ve been able to do with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority. In partnership with the governor’s office, we’re going to have a fully funded Fall Line that will go from Ashland to Petersburg, right through the center of Richmond. You’re going to see major upgrades for South Richmonders.
I’m very happy about the fact that we were able to get an economic development project over the line with the Public Safety Building downtown, which will hopefully be breaking ground here in the very near future.
We are going to do something with the Diamond District. We’re going to release a Request for Interest by the end of the year. And you’re going to see us focus our attention on downtown, focusing on development without an arena in our city center plan.
I was excited to see that the Richmond Resilience Initiative is also working for everyday people who are caught in the gap, who don’t have access to federal assistance. That’s a culmination of years of investment in the Office of Community Wealth Building, and you’re starting to see those seeds sprout and grow.
Sometimes mayors are assessed on whether or not city services are improving over time. When I look at the data, our pothole requests are dwindling. And the amount of lane miles that we’re getting to each and every year in terms of paving are increasing.
We’ve doubled the investment in sidewalk repairs as well. We also regraded 1,400 alleys this year. I could not have said that five years ago. So for me, this is about whether or not we are still focused on improving the quality of life for residents. And the answer is yes.
You’ve billed yourself as the “education mayor” several times over the past five years. Do you think you’re living up to that moniker?
I still believe I am the education mayor.
You don’t have sole authority over Richmond Public Schools as mayor, but I’ve always believed that the mayor should play a role as partner and ally. I continue to be that for RPS.
It’s my wish for 2022 that they’d be willing to be my partner and ally. And I have not seen that from the current iteration of the School Board.
I need the School Board to refocus themselves, to make sure our children are reading at grade level. We should continue to focus on graduation. We saw an increase last year, and we should continue to see an increase. And that’s where we need to focus our attention.
It seems as if the School Board has been distracted. They’ve been distracted with wanting to wrestle away construction [from my administration]. Well, good job. They’ve done that. But they are going to be judged on whether their kids can read and are graduating.
Your administration has overseen construction of three schools. You had previously talked about rebuilding five, including George Wythe High School and Woodville Elementary. You had also made comments in the past about the need to rebuild Armstrong High School. Are you worried that your tenure as mayor will end with only three schools rebuilt?
That authority resides with Richmond Public Schools, and that’s why you need allies. I think Armstrong is overdue as well. But I think George Wythe, we learned over time, is even more deficient.
My job is to provide funding to schools, and no one can ever say I have not done that, whether on the construction side, the maintenance side, or for our classrooms.
I don’t think [Wythe will be built] before the end of 2024. We had a plan to build it before the end of my term. The school system has refused to partner with the city to do it by then.
That’s disappointing, because when I ran for mayor, families told me they want a mayor who would partner with the school system.
We all agree that there should be a new George Wythe facility. What we disagree on, though, is what should the size be. I have some serious misgivings about that.
It is very difficult to learn in an overcrowded facility. The school’s going to open up overcrowded on day one. We can’t throw good money after bad decisions. Bottom line, I choose to be a good fiscal steward. That’s what the School Board said they want — that’s what they should get.
Sen. Joe Morrissey has been talking about state legislation to have a casino referendum in Petersburg after the referendum here failed to pass in November. Do you think Richmond voters should be allowed to reconsider the ballot measure instead?
I’m not surprised that people want to take another shot at a casino resort in South Richmond. When we have 1,500 good-paying jobs on the line, that’s a lifeline for families. So no one should be surprised that some people want another shot.
But your administration has the ability to seek holding another referendum. Is that something you are considering?
We are working on an economic development plan. The next item on our plan is the Diamond District. And after that we have the City Center development in the queue.
If the community stepped forward and said: ‘Mr. Mayor, [Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell] and other members of City Council, we want this, we want another shot,’ I’m going to listen to them. We will let that part play out, but I don’t know where that will end.
What I do know is that I go to a barbershop every week. There are Black and brown people who grew up in Richmond, over 55 years old, who say: ‘I love Richmond, but sometimes I don’t think Richmond loves me back.’ That’s devastating to hear.
Do you think the casino vote was symbolic of that?
Yes. They told me that after the vote. What I heard almost made me want to cry. They said: ‘I’ve been living here my whole life. Why don’t they let us have anything that we want?’
Who is “they”?
The naysayers and detractors; those who want Richmond to be what it was in the 1960s or 1980s. We have to move beyond for a Richmond of the 21st century. I think this administration has made some serious progress in doing that, but there are still challenges.
The Richmond Coalition of Police have called for the resignation or firing of Police Chief Gerald Smith. You say you still have confidence in him. Why? Do you feel you need to stay with him because of the instability in leadership coming out of the 2020 protests?
I think Chief Smith has come to Richmond in a very difficult time for law enforcement, right in the middle of the civil unrest after the death of George Floyd. It’s also during a time in which the climate for law enforcement isn’t at its best. I think he’s been a stabilizing hand at the helm of RPD.
I plan on working with the chief and with my friends on City Council to enhance recruitment, so we can bring good police officers to the city of Richmond and enhance the compensation and salaries of our officers so we can remain competitive with other localities in central Virginia. All those things are a must.
How can you say he’s been a stabilizing force? His own officers are calling for him to be removed. There’s also great public concern about the city’s rising murder rate in the past two years. What evidence can you cite that demonstrates how he’s stabilized things?
What you’ve heard from [the Richmond Coalition of Police] at that press conference is another cockamamie tactic to unionize Richmond police.
This is a minority group of individuals who are seeking to unionize the police just days after there are papers introduced at City Council to permit collective bargaining; one that included collective bargaining for police officers, and another that did not. This should be of no surprise to anyone.
The ordinance you submitted leaves police out of collective bargaining, limiting it to just Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities employees. Why leave the police out?
I believe that collective bargaining is a huge undertaking for any locality. I was one of the first local officials in the Commonwealth to come out in support of collective bargaining [for public sector employees].
I also believe that there should be a phased approach for collective bargaining. And I believe the best place to start are with the tradespeople who work within this organization who are the most underpaid in this city. That’s where we should start.
There’s a train of thought in some progressive circles that police shouldn’t be included in collective bargaining for public sector employees. Do you think police should be allowed to unionize?
I think Richmond should explore it. But it will be up to the City Council.
I think we need to focus on the matters at hand. We need to enhance their compensation. And we have to create a better quality of life for them as city employees. That’s what we’ve already begun working on. They got a two-step pay increase this year and a $3,000 bonus as well.
But should they be allowed to directly negotiate the terms of their pay and compensation?
They have a right to collective bargaining. That’s a right I have supported. I just don’t believe that they should be in the first phase of it for Richmond.
What comes next for Monument Avenue? The state has dismantled the Lee monument and is planning to transfer the land underneath it to the city.
The city is going to shepherd a process of community engagement for the future and the reimagining of Monument Avenue. It’s going to include the voices who live right there on that tree-lined street. But it’s also going to include a number of voices throughout the city of Richmond. We will lead that process. I believe that we can still make it a very inclusive and welcoming place for everyone, no matter what ZIP code they live in in the city.
Do you have ambitions for higher office once your final term ends as mayor? Some pundits have suggested that Terry McAuliffe’s loss in the gubernatorial election may have been a blow to your future prospects. On the other hand, do you think that his loss gives you a chance to come out of his shadow?
Gov. McAuliffe is a dear friend of mine. And I obviously was devastated by him losing that race. But I stepped out of that shadow years ago now when I became the mayor of the city of Richmond when I won election in 2016.
I don’t worry about what pundits say about whether I’m my own man. When I was on the ballot, it said Levar M. Stoney. It didn’t say anything about Terry McAuliffe.
So I’m going to continue being who I am, and that is a champion for the working class here. And I have three years to continue doing that.
I won’t be able to be mayor beyond 2024, so my mission will continue beyond that. It just won’t be in this office because it’s term-limited.
I’ve got to find another way to help the working class, and it may be in another office. These are all things that I’m seriously exploring, but this is my No. 1 priority at the moment.
(804) 649-6178