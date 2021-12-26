Stoney year end Q&A

What I do know is that I go to a barbershop every week. There are Black and brown people who grew up in Richmond, over 55 years old, who say: ‘I love Richmond, but sometimes I don’t think Richmond loves me back.’ That’s devastating to hear.

Do you think the casino vote was symbolic of that?

Yes. They told me that after the vote. What I heard almost made me want to cry. They said: ‘I’ve been living here my whole life. Why don’t they let us have anything that we want?’

Who is “they”?

The naysayers and detractors; those who want Richmond to be what it was in the 1960s or 1980s. We have to move beyond for a Richmond of the 21st century. I think this administration has made some serious progress in doing that, but there are still challenges.

The Richmond Coalition of Police have called for the resignation or firing of Police Chief Gerald Smith. You say you still have confidence in him. Why? Do you feel you need to stay with him because of the instability in leadership coming out of the 2020 protests?