Stoney's budget proposal includes $15M more for schools, raises for all employees

Nearly all of Richmond’s police officers and firefighters would get raises of at least 10% starting July 1 under Mayor Levar Stoney’s $836 million budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget proposal calls for increasing the city’s annual spending by $63.2 million, or 8.2%, over the city’s budget for this year while maintaining the city’s real estate tax rate level at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.

The budget also includes 5% raises for all non-sworn employees and $15 million in additional funding for Richmond Public Schools.

“I am confident in, and optimistic for, our city’s future,” the mayor said in a presentation of the budget to the City Council on Friday afternoon.

“The city of Richmond is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory thanks to the conservative revenue projections, targeted investments and fiscally responsible management reflected in this balanced budget.”

The plan raises salaries in both the fire and police departments across the board. Stoney said 95% of police officers and firefighters will receive salary increases of more than 10%, with 83% of them receiving raises of more than 15%.

City Council members last year pledged to invest in the salaries to get them to a market rate, as public safety employees were frequently citing low wages and management issues as the cause of high turnover and poor morale in their ranks.

Even though Stoney said last month that he would leave funding for public schools level if the School Board missed a deadline to approve an annual budget by Feb. 25, he proposed increasing funding for the division by $15 million — which is $1 million less than what the school division has requested from the city.

The School Board was late in approving a $356.2 million budget on Monday, but the mayor said he was nonetheless frustrated with the governing board’s “ongoing dysfunction.”

The board initially rejected Superintendent Jason Kamras’ budget proposal in a narrow 5-4 vote last month after several board members alleged that Kamras and his administration had failed to incorporate changes they requested.

The superintendent said he did not incorporate many of the changes because there was no clear consensus on most of the requests.

The $15 million in new education funding would be directed to a contingency reserve fund. Stoney said the City Council would need to pass a special ordinance to allow the school division to access the money.

“Taken together, there is enough funding in my budget proposal for RPS to provide raises for our hard-working teachers, cover its administrative needs, and support its efforts to improving learning outcomes for our kids,” he said.

Stoney said the budget also includes $400,000 for the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, which now owns the Confederate monuments that the city and state had removed in the past two years.

The mayor said the money will help the museum as it works with the community to decide the final disposition of the monuments.

Other budget items that Stoney highlighted on Friday include:

$1.5 million in new parks, recreation and community facilities;

a 50% hike in eviction diversion funding, raising total program funding to $727,000;

a $605,000 increase in GRTC funding;

$250,000 to pilot a park ranger program;

restoring funding of the Richmond Public Library system to pre-pandemic levels; and

$300,000 in new funding for the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

While the budget does not have any tax rate increases, Stoney said residents and business owners will pay more for utilities and public parking to help balance the budget, as required by state law.

Stoney said monthly parking in city-owned lots will increase by $5, while hourly parking will increase from $1.50 to $2. Gas, water and sewer rates are slated to increase, respectively, by 4%, 3.5% and 5.25%.

“Nobody likes paying more, but these rate increases are necessary to provide the top-notch utility services our residents expect and deserve,” the mayor said.