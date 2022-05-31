Storefront for Community Design looks to future with 3-year plan

Racism and elitism shaped the city of Richmond. It’s reflected in the city’s neighborhoods, the interstate highway system, its cemeteries and the built environment. But Richmond can change with more focus on educating the public about equitable urban planning and design practices, says Shawn Balon, executive director of Storefront for Community Design.

As the nonprofit celebrates its 10th anniversary this year while crafting a new three-year strategic plan, Balon said he and the organization’s leaders are looking to leave their mark on the city by helping bring conceptual, community-informed development projects to life.

“We’ve done a lot of great work, but we want to see more of it get built into the built environment,” he said. “We want to be part of that bigger vision of how we help make things become more permanent in a way ... where the community is also educated and driving those projects.”

Founded in 2011, Storefront for Community Design originally launched in the Church Hill neighborhood. The organization’s initial location reflects what inspired its creation two years earlier.

When the city expanded the boundaries of a historic zoning district there to help preserve and rehabilitate older buildings, Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, who represents the 7th District and the East End, reached out to local architect Burt Pinnock to see how the city and its community partners could make information about city planning and design services more accessible to property owners and local businesses.

The problem, Newbille suspected, was that older homeowners in her community, particularly those with low or fixed incomes, would have a harder time replacing windows or building accessibility ramps on their property with the new zoning rules in place. Storefront started working with local residents, businesses and community organizations, by helping connect them to architects and urban planners to resolve code issues or complete projects for free or at a low cost.

The nonprofit has expanded since then.

In addition to its consulting services, Storefront has helped develop vision plans for redevelopment projects and committed to train a new generation of architects, urban planners and designers.

Not long after its founding, Storefront partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University’s mOb studio and relocated to a shared storefront space at 205 E. Broad St. There, the nonprofit has helped connect VCU art students to local organizations and the community at large, through projects such as an information campaign about COVID-19 health disparities.

“It has been very fruitful to work with a trusted local nonprofit like Storefront to help us share accurate COVID-19 information,” said Jackie Lawrence, director of health equity for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

“We know the community appreciates an array of methods to get this information out, and using the innovative, eye-catching street art work informed by youth and students has been really exciting.”

Balon said Storefront has also sought to help younger students develop an interest in design and urban planning, particularly in the Highland Park neighborhood where the nonprofit was instrumental in the development of the Six Points Innovation Center, also known as 6PIC, which opened in 2017.

Located at 3001 Meadowbridge Road in a renovated 4,000-square-foot building, 6PIC serves as a youth center and workspace for several nonprofit organizations that are involved in design workshops, placemaking projects and other programming.

“We’re looking to enhance that kind of programming in hopes of introducing and exposing design professions to young people ... especially people of color, so that our profession can become more diversified,” Balon said.

Not far from the center, Storefront has also been involved in sharing information and gathering feedback for the next phase of redevelopment in Highland Grove, a new neighborhood where the former Dove Court public housing community was razed in 2008.

The Better Housing Coalition, the nonprofit development corporation behind the project, plans to build 122 homes, but is also seeking input from neighbors and potential homebuyers about possible amenities and green space within the 33-acre development area.

“Storefront has been doing community engagement in Highland Park for a bit, so we trusted that they would be the best people to reach out to because of their connections in the neighborhood,” said Maria Tabacchi, senior development associate for the Better Housing Coalition.

Since its start, Storefront has been involved in 350 design projects and more than 15 design education initiatives. Balon said the organization plans to remain committed to helping marginalized communities as it looks to the next decade.

While Storefront is currently working with the city and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority as it prepares to redevelop Gilpin Court, the nonprofit’s new strategic plan says it wants to develop new partnerships and build a presence in the city’s South Side and East End as well.

Storefront could also soon be involved in one of the city’s top economic development projects. It was recently named as a partner in one of the three teams that the city is evaluating for the Diamond District redevelopment project that city officials have pitched to replace the namesake baseball stadium and create a new neighborhood.

Storefront’s leaders say they want to turn their headquarters downtown on East Broad Street into an even greater community hub.

“We’re not changing what we’re doing,” Balon said. “We’re just saying we want to do what we do better, inspiring equitable community-driven design in the built environment.”