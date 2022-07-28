StoryCorps is helping bridge the political divide, One Small Step at a time

When he agreed to have a conversation with someone from the “other side” as part of the “One Small Step” initiative, an effort to bridge what seems to be an increasing political divide in America through one-on-one meetings, Dr. Warren Koontz admits he “cheated a little bit.”

“They told me his name was Jerome and the he was an activist and president of a large civic association,” Koontz recalled. “That’s all I had. So, I figured, let’s Google him and see what we get.”

What Koontz got were references to Jerome Legions and his work in the community, including his effort to transform Richmond’s decaying Moore Street School, one of the first schools for Black children in the area when it opened in 1887, into an educational hub in the Carver neighborhood, focusing on the performing arts.

Koontz, 90, a retired urologist who spent his career in academics, working and teaching at VCU School of Medicine, was completely intrigued by the project.

So, on the one hand, Koontz didn’t arrive at their first meeting knowing nothing about Legions, as might have been the expectation; on the other, the two already had common ground before they even met virtually in November 2020.

And now they’re friends.

“We got to talking about education,” said Koontz, who made a donation to the nonprofit foundation working to repurpose Moore Street School. “We’ve gotten along so well, and I want to help him as much as I can.”

Koontz, who is white, had become interested in One Small Step because the graduate of Virginia Military Institute was concerned about reports of racism and sexism that had arisen at his alma mater and thought it could be a good outlet for a discussion of those topics. Legions, who is Black, arrived at their first conversations expecting institutional racism to come up.

“That’s a subject I know a little bit about, but I don’t think we ever talked about institutional racism; we talked about everything else,” said Legions, who turns 68 in August, with a laugh. “After we were done, it was like, ‘You want to go to lunch?’ We trotted off to lunch and started talking about other things we thought should be happening.”

Though the aim of One Small Step is to bring together strangers with different viewpoints, the idea is for them to have a conversation about their lives, not politics, and then to see each other as fellow humans, not adversaries. Koontz and Legions proved the point.

One Small Step was created by the people who produced Story Corps, which has recorded hundreds of thousands of one-on-one conversations since 2003, broadcast edited versions of some on National Public Radio and archived all at the Library of Congress. While StoryCorps featured conversations between people who already knew each other, One Small Step takes the idea a step further and pairs people who don’t know each other at all or at least not well.

The One Small Step concept is based on “contact theory,” which holds that interpersonal contact can help in reducing prejudices and fostering friendly relationships and cooperation. Or, as StoryCorps and One Small Step founder Dave Isay put it, “Fan the flames of decency.”

“We’re really encouraged,” said Isay of the early years of One Small Step. “The outcome that we see from literally every interview is the people become friends.”

All of which points up “the importance of listening across the divides,” he said.

“Our mission is to convince the country it’s our patriotic duty to see the humanity in people with whom we disagree,” he said in a recent follow-up to our original phone interview in early 2021 for a story last year. “It’s a much steeper, uphill battle than it was when we talked [earlier], but it’s a more important battle than it was then, too.”

Richmond is one of four “anchor” communities where One Small Step is focused – the others are Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kans., and Fresno and the California Central Valley. Numerous other cities have had smaller, pilot programs.

One Small Step conversations are not broadcast on the radio as StoryCorps conversations are, but plans are in the works to roll out edited audio versions of some in a campaign to drum up even more interest. Currently, there are 300 people on a waiting-list in Richmond to record conversations and 6,500 nationwide, Isay said.

“There’s a ground game, and there’s an air game,” Isay said. “Our air game is messaging about the dangers of toxic polarization, and the ground game is to conduct as many interviews as we possibly can.”

Next steps will include interviews involving groups getting to know one another and other measures to “alter and deepen the intervention so that it has the longest-lasting and most widespread impact it possibly can on participants.”

“There’s a multibillion-dollar hate industrial complex that’s built to divide us,” he said. “There’s no way we’re going to raise anything – anything– like that kind of war chest that can go up against that. But we’re going to raise everything we can and be as scrappy as we can and fight as hard as we can to try and see if we can turn the tide and convince people that’s maybe instead of throwing stones at each other to pick them up and build something better together as a country.”

The largest donor to One Small Step is Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s Hearthland Foundation, Isay said. Other major donors include the Fetzer Institute, the Walmart Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and Stand Together Trust.

Legions became involved with One Small Step because he’s been “fascinated” by the StoryCorps conversations he’s listened to over the years. When he learned One Small Step was looking for volunteers, he said, “Sign me up.”

Legions came to Richmond from Philadelphia many years ago to attend Virginia Union University and over the years has worked in a variety of fields. He now operates a lawn care business. He also teaches akido, a Japanese martial art designed so practitioners can defend themselves while also protecting their attackers from injury.

He purchased a home in Carver more than two decades ago, and is now president of the Carver Area Civic Improvement League. He’s also president of the Moore Street School Foundation, aiming to transform the vacant old school building into a “great destination” in Carver.

The foundation is in the fundraising stage now, and waiting for the city to work out a property-line issue that would separate the site from nearby Carver Elementary, which could allow the foundation to acquire the building and the project to proceed.

In his One Small Step conversation with Koontz, Legions said his political views were shaped by seeing people fight for their right to be included – the Civil Rights Movement and the push for LGBTQ rights, for example. He said he generally has aligned with the Democratic party, although he doesn’t want to become “myopic” and wants to broaden his political horizons by seeing what Republicans might offer.

Koontz, who lives in a senior community in western Henrico, described himself as an independent who has voted for Democrats and Republicans and tries to keep an open mind and votes for candidates he believes will do the best job.

“We hit it off right away,” Koontz said. “We have the same ideas about how to improve our country. Our country is so divided now.”

As for their friendship, Legions said he feels as though he’s known Koontz “forever.”

“You are a dear, dear friend,” Legions said to Koontz, “and I can’t imagine you not being in my life at this point.”

Said Koontz, “It’s been a wonderful thing.”