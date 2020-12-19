Strain on hospitals intensifies in Virginia; VCU Health deploys surge capacity plans

A swamped ICU and escalating COVID-19 crisis forced a turning point at VCU Health this week: the Richmond area's anchor hospital formally deployed the next level of its surge capacity plan, signaling the end of normal operations to prepare for significant strain on its resources.
In Virginia’s hard-hit Southwest, a front-line physician at Ballad Health said weeks and weeks of escalating numbers are threatening a “second pandemic:” the physical and mental exhaustion of its workforce.
At hospitals cross the state, a workforce firm is helping backfill 926 health care jobs, three-fourths of which are for the care of the state's sickest patients.
A relentless surge in COVID-19 cases is threatening to overwhelm Virginia's hospitals and health care resources - the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus - before new vaccines can change the course of the pandemic.
“There's a cost to be paid for the continued rise of this virus, and we're starting to see that cost in our health care systems,” Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey said in an interview.
“This isn't theoretical. This is real. The message to Virginians is that if this rise continues, it's going to be harder for the health system to take care of them if they, or a family member or a friend were to get sick.”
***
The trendline for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia for the last two months looks like a steep hill towering over the two bumps that represent the state’s spring and summer surges. Never have so many Virginians faced hospitalization for COVID-19 at one time.
Last week, roughly 2,300 Virginians were in the hospital every day for COVID-19, far more than the 1,300 people hospitalized at the peak of the summer surge that followed Memorial Day and 1,600 during the spring peak near the beginning of the pandemic.
The numbers align with the skyrocketing number of infections reported every day in the state. Over the last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported about 3,600 new cases per day, slightly down from a peak of 4,200 last week, but still far above trends in October, when the state was reporting 800 new cases per day. When hospitalizations increase, a surge in deaths typically follows weeks later.
A look at the number of people hospitalized compared to the state’s total capacity and surge capacity doesn’t suggest panic: of the state’s 16,500 hospital beds, 13,400 were occupied Friday. But health experts in Virginia and elsewhere say that if the virus continues unmitigated, that untapped capacity could quickly dwindle.
On the ground, health care workers interviewed by the Times-Dispatch say weariness and staffing shortages made worse by growing spread of the virus are not always captured by the number of open hospital beds.
“What you see and hear is a lot of monitors beeping and nurses Facetiming families. I see a second pandemic coming from the immense mental and emotional toll of the pandemic on those who are fighting bravely,” said Dr. Amit Vahist, an internal medicine physician and psychiatrist out of Johnston Memorial in Abington, part of the Ballad Health network.
He is also the chief clinical officer for the system, which announced last month it was halting elective non-emergency surgeries to help mitigate the strain on its system.
Johnston Memorial has an ICU at 90% capacity, while nearby Norton Community Hospital in Norton is at full capacity, according to data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services updated Dec. 14. Both are Ballad hospitals with more than 100 beds.
“We are on the front lines waging a lonely battle,” he said, explaining that he has watched with frustration as the virus spreads in the community, along with misinformation about hygiene and masking.
Nationwide, around 112,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a dramatic spike from the 30,000 people hospitalized at the start of October. It’s also far above the spring and summer peaks that each saw roughly 60,000 people in the hospital at one time, according to data from the Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project.
By the number of ICU beds currently occupied, Virginia is better off than many other states, including hot-spots like Texas, where several large hospitals have more than 95% of their ICU beds occupied. Nearby Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are also seeing intense ICU strain.
In Virginia and elsewhere, the COVID-19 vaccine offers a glimmer of hope. The first 70,000 doses of the vaccine to arrive in Virginia are reserved for health care workers, with priority given to workers treating patients with COVID-19. The first doses were distributed on Tuesday.
Virginia expected to be able to vaccinate nearly all health care workers by the end of the year, but Virginia officials were informed by the federal government this week that it should expect 110,000 fewer doses than it was originally promised by the end of the year. The state expected to receive 480,000 doses, enough to give a first dose to every health care worker and nursing home resident in the state - about 500,000 people.
Disappointing news of the delays compound worries about the months ahead, when health care experts warn of a Christmas-time surge directly related to holiday socializing, and exacerbated by winter weather.
***
By the end of January, all of Virginia’s hospital regions could face hospitalizations far above their bed capacity, according to projections published this week by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
VCU Health has begun preparations for worsening COVID-19 trends that could strain its operations, the largest in the state’s central region. VCU Health is elevating its medical surge status, triggering a surge plan that will shift operations to prepare for bed capacity and staffing shortages, the health system and state officials confirmed to the Times-Dispatch.
"In the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday, we are responding to a sharp increase in COVID-19-related admissions and expect a growing surge in the days and weeks to come. That is why we will implement the next level of our surge plan next week and will announce details in the coming days," said VCU Health spokeswoman Laura Rossacher.
Broadly, Rossacher said, VCU Health will increase the number of outpatient appointments held virtually to reduce the number of people in the hospital and reduce the likeliness of staff being exposed to COVID-19. The health system will also work to staff up in areas where it expects to see growing demand, like its ICU.
Support Local Journalism
The ICU at VCU Health’s flagship hospital in Richmond is at 93% of its capacity, far higher than the state's other ICUs with at least 100 staffed beds in Charlottesville and Northern Virginia where about two-thirds of ICU beds are taken, according to data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services updated Dec. 14.
According to new data published by VDH Friday, VCU’s hospital has the second-highest number of ongoing outbreaks among medical facilities in the state, with at least 16 cases associated with the outbreak. Vaccination of health care workers should help mitigate outbreaks of this kind.
Carey and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association spokesman Julian Walker said government health officials and hospital leaders are using a three-number scale to quickly assess the strain on individual Virginia hospitals and regions.
The medical surge level is based on local COVID-19 seven-day trends, ICU occupancy by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, whether the hospital is diverting any patients and whether its facing staff or supply shortages, Walker said.
The state and hospital association declined to publish the levels for each of the state’s hospitals, but said that all of the state’s regions remained at a level one. Carey said Ballad Health and VCU Health were the only hospital systems reporting a level two.
“Normal operations is a level one. Two is contingency. And that is the middle ground where you know that you're starting to either feel the stress, so you have to alter operations, or you're anticipating that you could in the very near future. And VCU is a good example of that, whereas Ballad Health would be an example of where they definitely have altered their normal operations,” Carey said.
“Then you have the third level, which is crisis standards of care, and that means there is a true crisis where all of the need cannot be met,” he added. “We pray and we're working very hard to not get there, where you can't care for everyone the way you want to.”
Carey was briefed by VCU Health officials on the decision Wednesday. Asked about his reaction, he said: “I would recommend that this is clear evidence that Virginia's health care system is strained, and it's not just in far southwest Virginia,” Carey said.
***
One way hospitals are managing through staffing challenges is by turning to temporary, contracted staff, like traveling nurses.
Qualivis, a South Carolina-based workforce firm that contracts with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, is working to fill 926 vacancies across Virginia hospitals, said Sherry Kolb, the firm’s president.
Three-quarters of those jobs are for “high-acuity” positions, meaning they work with the sickest patients. That includes ICU nurses, surgical nurses and telemetry nurses.
Kolb said Virginia’s numbers match nationwide trends. Hospitals’ need for temporary staff to help with shortages has spiked. Before the pandemic, Qualivis was working to fill 10,000 health care jobs nationwide; that number is now 29,000. Most of those are “high-acuity” jobs.
Shortages can be chalked up to, at least in part, the two week quarantining period health care workers are subjected to if they become exposed to the virus. While there is some flexibility on that quarantine, for the average hospital it means the loss of critical staff.
That reality is exacerbated by the staffing demands of COVID-19 patients, who tend to require additional staff, often in separate wards within the hospital.
Qualivis has dispatched 529 workers to Virginia - mostly nurses - with another 216 in the pipeline. Kolb highlighted the extraordinary demands faced by these workers. They generally enjoy the travel involved for the job, one attractive aspect dimmed by the restrictions of the pandemic.
“All people fighting the pandemic are heroes, but these are workers who are moving from hospital to hospital, at the end of the day returning home to an empty hotel, an RV or an AirBnB,” Kolb said.
Virginia health officials are also working to stave off shortages by seeking out health care workers who until recently held licenses to practice, but may have since retired or switched careers.
“We’re looking at anyone who had a license in 2017, and we're emailing them and calling them. We're giving that list to each of the [HR] directors to go through and start calling people like, ‘Hey can you come work?” said Megan Healy, chief workforce adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Healy said the workers must have left the field in good standing. She said that in some cases, their licenses will be reinstated as they return to the hospital setting. In others, the workers could use their skills to fill shortages in unlicensed positions.
The hospitals’ association this week sought to speed up that effort and launched a form on their website that allows people who meet the criteria to signal willingness to work on the frontlines.
Also this week , the Virginia Department of Health issued guidance to hospitals that reduces the time health care workers exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine before returning to work, if the hospital is facing staffing shortages.
While the recommended period is still 14 days, exposed workers can return to work after 10 days if they don’t develop any symptoms, and after only seven days if they test negative for the virus after day five. That guidance is in line with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
VDH said hospitals that opt for shorter quarantines should also be working to mitigate their staffing shortages so as to not need this flexibility.
The state also urged health care workers to take precautions during their lives outside of work, including social distancing and wearing masks.
“VDH has learned through outbreak response that [COVID-19] is often brought into hospitals and long-term care facilities by staff exposed in the community,” reads the guidance, published Dec. 15.
It’s another burden levied disproportionately on the shoulders of health care workers in the pandemic. And, it’s one exacerbated by the decisions of the broader community they’re caring for: the more community spread, the higher the risk of exposure for workers.
“The Thanksgiving surge is just starting, the Christmas surge is coming and because of the weather, people are gathering inside more,” Vahist said. “At some point, people have to take responsibility.”
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_