Strain on hospitals intensifies in Virginia; VCU Health deploys surge capacity plans

The medical surge level is based on local COVID-19 seven-day trends, ICU occupancy by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, whether the hospital is diverting any patients and whether its facing staff or supply shortages, Walker said.

The state and hospital association declined to publish the levels for each of the state’s hospitals, but said that all of the state’s regions remained at a level one. Carey said Ballad Health and VCU Health were the only hospital systems reporting a level two.

“Normal operations is a level one. Two is contingency. And that is the middle ground where you know that you're starting to either feel the stress, so you have to alter operations, or you're anticipating that you could in the very near future. And VCU is a good example of that, whereas Ballad Health would be an example of where they definitely have altered their normal operations,” Carey said.

“Then you have the third level, which is crisis standards of care, and that means there is a true crisis where all of the need cannot be met,” he added. “We pray and we're working very hard to not get there, where you can't care for everyone the way you want to.”