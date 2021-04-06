Stratford Hills-area residents protest proposed casino project

The company says it expects the resort casino will create more than 2,000 permanent jobs and attract 3.7 million visitors each year, generating $5.3 billion in economic value over 10 years.

But several area residents who attended the protest Tuesday said they were unimpressed with Bally’s presentation in an online community meeting last week and remain opposed to the project.

“We don’t need it in this neighborhood,” sad Patrick Williams, a resident of Westover Hills. “Why does it have to be there? Is this the best the city can do?

Richmond received six proposals earlier this year, but is considering only two other projects after a panel of administrators and two City Council members recently tossed out three they deemed inadequate.

Urban One, a Washington media company with radio stations in Richmond, is teaming with the owners of the Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie’s gaming emporiums on plans for a $517 million casino resort on property currently owned by Philip Morris USA at Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard.

The Cordish Companies, a Maryland-based developer that operates several casinos across the country, has proposed a $600 million casino on the 17-acre Movieland property in the Greater Scott’s Addition area.