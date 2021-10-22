Street closures in Richmond Saturday for McAuliffe campaign event with Obama

Richmond Police will close roads around the VCU Monroe Park Campus on Saturday for former President Barrack Obama's scheduled appearance with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

The following streets will be closed to public traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* 900 block of Park Avenue;

*1000 block of Grove Avenue;

*Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place; and

*100 block of North Linden Street.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets during the same period:

*1000 block of Grove Avenue and 900 block of Park Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets;

*00 block of North Harrison Street between Park Avenue and West Main Street;

*00 block of South Harrison Street between West Main and West Cary streets;

*800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street between North Harrison and North Laurel street; and

*Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place.