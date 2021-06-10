'Strength and honor': Memorial honors fallen firefighters, EMS members of central Virginia

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter knows the dangers and challenges that come with being a firefighter. He's attended dozens of funerals in his career.

But he also knows the importance of protecting the public — and remembering those who died while doing so.

"It is emotional, but you have to push through it," said Carter, who has been Richmond's fire chief since 2017.

Thursday morning, the Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Professional Firefighters Association and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 995 hosted a memorial service at Carillon Tower in Byrd Park to remember and pay tribute to the fire and EMS community of central Virginia.

"Today we are honoring the men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and their families," Carter said during the ceremony. "You being here today is testament to their valiant efforts in our region."

The ceremony was opened with a presentation of colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Diane Hall, the event's guest speaker, spoke about her husband, Jerry Hall, who died of a heart attack in 2006 within a mile from their home — he was on his way to the fire house.