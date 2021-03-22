'Stressful, sad and lonely': Exhausted and burned-out, Claire Moore, nurse on the VCU COVID ward, describes the past year

One year after COVID-19 hit Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is looking back at how the pandemic has shaped, changed and challenged all of us.
Claire Moore, 34, is a clinical nurse on the COVID-19 ward at VCU Medical Center. For the past year, she has worked 12½-hour shifts on a 19-bed unit, constantly filled with a rotating influx of COVID-19 patients.
"The past year has been a real roller coaster of change. In general, the year has been terrible. It’s been incredibly anxiety-producing, stressful, sad, and lonely," she said.
Moore tries to focus on the positive, like the fact that she has a home, a job and her health. She never contracted COVID-19 over the past year, despite working with COVID-19 patients daily. But it’s impossible to ignore the reality of the past year at the hospital which she described as “an incredibly discouraging, sad, lonely year.”
“We’ve just seen so much illness and death,” she said. “I’m shocked every day by how sick people are. Not just old people. One week a few months ago, all my patients were under 40. It’s just really shocking how unpredictable this virus is. It hits people differently. Some people don’t have any symptoms, while some people are massively ill.”
The Richmond Times-Dispatch talked to Moore in May, a little more than two months into the pandemic. She was committed to her patients and hopeful they were through the worst of it. Now, 10 months later, Moore is still committed to her patients – and depleted after a full of year of this work.
She described the many symptoms she's seen in her patients, including severe shortness of breath, intense chest pain, a terrible dry cough, severe exhaustion and not being able to get out of bed. Some patients developed delirium. Many experience terrible anxiety and pain, isolated from their family and friends, surrounded by strangers, and facing the possibility of death.
“It’s so depressing what our patients are going through. We are with our patients every day. The nurse is the direct recipient of that emotional burden. Most of us are very empathetic people. We have to work hard to turn off our emotions at work [to get the job done]. But I still break down at work a lot,” she said.
On the COVID ward at VCU, she said the first few months of the pandemic were “really scary.”
Everything was new and strange, the nurses and doctors were facing a new illness and new protocols, patients were dying and health care workers couldn’t help but be afraid of contracting the deadly virus, too.
“By six months, we got into a groove. We were like, ‘We got this.’ We had the staff we needed, we had drugs that were helping, the PPE [personal protective equipment] was working,” she said.
But she said health care workers hit a wall going into the holidays as COVID-19 cases began to rise and they watched people planning holiday gettogethers nationwide despite the dangers of contracting the coronavirus.
“The holidays were just a nightmare,” Moore said. “There were so many layers to it. It was winter. Everyone was depressed. You couldn’t see anyone outside. Everyone was feeling more isolated and lonely. And we knew that people were still going to see friends and family. We knew there was going to be a surge. I felt highly anxious. All my doctor and nurse friends, we didn’t know what would be coming but we knew it would be bad.”
Even though it was tortuous, Moore decided not to see her family – her parents, her sister and her baby in Charlottesville or her grandparents in Newport News – at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“I have to practice what I preach. There were a lot of decisions where I thought, ‘I could do this and no one would know.’ But I couldn’t live with myself if I was doing something I wouldn’t tell somebody else to do,” Moore said.
Her family didn't completely understand her decision, but Moore held firm and spent the holidays at work with her "work family." Friends dropped off Christmas dinner for her to enjoy when she got home.
The holidays were bad. In January, new COVID-19 cases in Virginia doubled. Now, over 600,000 Virginians – about 1 in every 14 – have contracted COVID-19, and more than 10,000 have died after being infected.
Then the vaccine arrived in Virginia and Moore said she felt a flicker of hope.
“It gave us a little space to breathe. I got vaccinated in January. That was a light at the end of a very long, horrible tunnel,” she said. But the vaccine hasn’t solved COVID-19 overnight. The beds on the COVID-19 unit are still in use, with new patients coming in every day, with skyrocketing fevers, chest pains or not being able to breathe.
“In the past two months, I’ve hit a new level of burnout, frustration and exhaustion,” Moore said. Although she can’t disclose the details of her patients’ cases, she said, “Some of the patients’ situations have been so painful and so hard. I can’t cut it off. I come home and think about the things I should have done differently. I’ve had a rough couple of months.”
Part of the stress, she said, is the feeling that after a year of social distancing and isolating and with the promise of a vaccine, people “are done with the virus.”
“People are tired. They don’t care anymore. As a health care worker, it feels like such a betrayal. It makes me so angry,” Moore said. “I know people are tired. I know they want things to feel like normal. We’re so close. Health care workers are asking people to be careful just a little longer.”
People still need to follow public-health guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and keeping social interactions outdoors. Even though the CDC is relaxing mask guidelines for vaccinated people, studies show that vaccinated people may still carry enough virus in the nose to infect others.
Moore said when she thinks about “how much work we’ve put forward, how much effort, how much risk we’ve put ourselves in, it’s so discouraging when people are making choices that don’t protect us and don’t protect others.”
“I don’t want someone’s dumb decision to mean somebody doesn’t get to spend the rest of their life with their husband. This horrible year has been completely life-altering for people. The lives they had planned for their 25-year-old kid or their grandma, that person is gone and never coming back. The anguish that people are feeling, this loss, it’s so awful. I don’t want anyone else to have to experience that,” she said.
To deal with the stress and anxiety of being on the pandemic's frontline, Moore has been a seeing a therapist weekly. She talks with family and friends. She goes on long walks around Church Hill. And she said her personal faith has brought her meaning and purpose.
Moore is hoping to get away to a cabin for a few days, but in all honesty, she said, she feels like she needs a sabbatical, a few months away from work to decompress after all the stress and anxiety of the past year, although she knows that’s a physical impossibility.
“I don’t want more money,” Moore said. “We never got hazard pay. It’s not about the money. I want the community to recognize what people have given up. I want people to change their behavior to protect other people. It’s what we’ve been asking the whole time and it’s never happened.”
"People are still contracting COVID for the first time and getting really sick and healthcare workers are still in the trenches and are exhausted," she said. "We need people to really step up and figure out how to care for those around them, including health care workers. We are so close to being able to protect everyone and it's not worth taking risks this late in the game, because people are still dying of COVID."
