'Stressful, sad and lonely': Exhausted and burned-out, Claire Moore, nurse on the VCU COVID ward, describes the past year

Moore said when she thinks about “how much work we’ve put forward, how much effort, how much risk we’ve put ourselves in, it’s so discouraging when people are making choices that don’t protect us and don’t protect others.”

“I don’t want someone’s dumb decision to mean somebody doesn’t get to spend the rest of their life with their husband. This horrible year has been completely life-altering for people. The lives they had planned for their 25-year-old kid or their grandma, that person is gone and never coming back. The anguish that people are feeling, this loss, it’s so awful. I don’t want anyone else to have to experience that,” she said.

To deal with the stress and anxiety of being on the pandemic's frontline, Moore has been a seeing a therapist weekly. She talks with family and friends. She goes on long walks around Church Hill. And she said her personal faith has brought her meaning and purpose.

Moore is hoping to get away to a cabin for a few days, but in all honesty, she said, she feels like she needs a sabbatical, a few months away from work to decompress after all the stress and anxiety of the past year, although she knows that’s a physical impossibility.