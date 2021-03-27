Strong Voices 2021: A note from Executive Editor Paige Mudd

As we mark Women’s History Month in March, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is proud to bring you “Strong Voices” — a celebration of the power and stories of Richmond women.
“Strong Voices” spotlights nine women whose vision and dedication have benefited our region and Virginia. The RTD has served Richmond since 1850, and as part of our commitment to storytelling, we featured these “Strong Voices” in a March 25 online program sponsored by Sonabank, which becomes Primis on March 31 and has supported women entrepreneurs throughout Virginia.
The stories of our “Strong Voices,” reprinted in this special section, are both personal and universal, and they touch the present, the future — and, of course, the past.
We gain a lot of perspective when looking back — including before the pandemic, which has impacted women so directly.
Last year also marked the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on women’s voting. But it’s worth noting that when that amendment was sent to the states for ratification, it landed with a thud here in Richmond: In February 1920, Virginia lawmakers rejected giving women the right to vote.
It was 32 years later — yes, 32 — when state lawmakers got around to ratifying the amendment. Clearly, progress can be slow. I thought of that as debate over the Equal Rights Amendment returned to Virginia in recent years — nearly a half-century after it was sent to the states for ratification.
But my thoughts aren’t really about the politics or the arguments themselves. Instead, these events got me thinking about the notion of unfinished business — that as women, the path forward is often about reckoning with the past.
Through “Strong Voices,” we amplify the spirit and hope of women who continue to persevere, who continue to inspire and be inspired, and who are extending the path for new generations.
The nine women featured here have walked this path in their own way. They pave the way for people like my 11-year-old daughter, who want to do what they want to do, be what they want to be — without judgment or barriers.
By example, they have demonstrated courage, leadership, compassion and commitment — and shaped Richmond and beyond with those qualities. We hope you find inspiration in their “Strong Voices.”
A native of Wilmington, Del., Paige Mudd came to Richmond in 2000. She is the first female executive editor in the history of The Times-Dispatch.