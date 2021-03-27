Strong Voices 2021: A note from Executive Editor Paige Mudd

As we mark Women’s History Month in March, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is proud to bring you “Strong Voices” — a celebration of the power and stories of Richmond women.

“Strong Voices” spotlights nine women whose vision and dedication have benefited our region and Virginia. The RTD has served Richmond since 1850, and as part of our commitment to storytelling, we featured these “Strong Voices” in a March 25 online program sponsored by Sonabank, which becomes Primis on March 31 and has supported women entrepreneurs throughout Virginia.

The stories of our “Strong Voices,” reprinted in this special section, are both personal and universal, and they touch the present, the future — and, of course, the past.

We gain a lot of perspective when looking back — including before the pandemic, which has impacted women so directly.

Last year also marked the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on women’s voting. But it’s worth noting that when that amendment was sent to the states for ratification, it landed with a thud here in Richmond: In February 1920, Virginia lawmakers rejected giving women the right to vote.