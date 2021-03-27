Strong Voices 2021: Adele Johnson, giving voice to women of the past

I was 9 years old when my parents decided we would take a road trip from New Jersey to Florida to visit relatives.

I was excited. I would meet cousins I didn’t know, and I would see this “Sunshine State” that I had heard about most of my life.

Traveling through the first states was fairly uneventful — except for the occasional bridge. My father’s fear of heights required an unplanned stop so my mother could take the wheel.

Then we stopped for lunch in Alabama. And in a matter of minutes, my life would change forever.

We sat down in a nondescript restaurant and began to read the menu. It was predictable fare for a small-town diner, and because other dining options were limited, we decided to stay.

And we waited ... and we waited.

The waitress continued to serve other customers. We seemed to be invisible.

Finally, a restaurant patron came over to us. “Colored people are served in the back,” he said.