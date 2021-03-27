Strong Voices 2021: Adele Johnson, giving voice to women of the past

I was 9 years old when my parents decided we would take a road trip from New Jersey to Florida to visit relatives.
I was excited. I would meet cousins I didn’t know, and I would see this “Sunshine State” that I had heard about most of my life.
Traveling through the first states was fairly uneventful — except for the occasional bridge. My father’s fear of heights required an unplanned stop so my mother could take the wheel.
Then we stopped for lunch in Alabama. And in a matter of minutes, my life would change forever.
We sat down in a nondescript restaurant and began to read the menu. It was predictable fare for a small-town diner, and because other dining options were limited, we decided to stay.
And we waited ... and we waited.
The waitress continued to serve other customers. We seemed to be invisible.
Finally, a restaurant patron came over to us. “Colored people are served in the back,” he said.
Well, my dad is West Indian, and if you know anything about people from the Caribbean, it’s that tempers flare quickly. But there was my mother. She had looked around and seen that there wasn’t anyone else in the restaurant who looked like us. She reminded my dad that we were in Alabama. She calmed him down.
We left the restaurant, but with no better options, we returned to consider the “colored” eating area. Pleasantly surprised, we saw that this tiny space off the kitchen was very clean. The cooking was done by Black people. We sat at a table and enjoyed a delicious meal.
And we didn’t stop again until we reached Miami.
This experience has stayed with me for these many years. I remember observing everything around me so closely — especially my mother. Think of the split-second decision she had to make. Think about how you would care for a hungry child, soothe an angry husband, model dignified behavior for onlookers and weigh your safety. Think about how you would defend your family’s dignity and your life if necessary.
Since that day, I have marveled at the many women — Black women in particular — who make these same decisions on a daily basis. At the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, I have learned many stories about our ancestors who inspire us through their courageous decisions.
I think of Barbara Johns, who led a protest against unequal education opportunities.
I think of Elizabeth Johnson from the Richmond 34, who demanded service at Richmond cafes.
I think of Elizabeth Keckly, who bought her freedom and became an entrepreneur and a confidante to Mary Todd Lincoln.
I think of my daughter, Lisa Collins, who teaches our grandchildren to be confident, authentic and community-minded.
I think of my mother, Alma Johnson, who demonstrated fortitude and gratitude every single day.
I am proud to be her daughter. And I am thankful to share the stories of my heroes — and to give voice to their courage, strength and resilience.
Born in New Jersey, Adele Johnson came to Richmond in the 1970s. As executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, she preserves and promotes the rich and diverse narratives that have shaped Richmond and Virginia.