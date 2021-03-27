Strong Voices 2021: Anne Holton, on the enduring lesson of a mentor

I was raised by two strong leaders: Linwood and Jinks Holton. I watched as they and other leaders made policy changes with lasting import here in Virginia.

But in the late 1970s, while I was an undergraduate at Princeton, I encountered my first opportunity as a young adult to observe change in the making in the “real world.” My experience helped spark a career path, build resolve and instill in me the value of mentorship.

I was a lowly undergrad working as an intern for a lawyer named Jean Ross, and I’d take the train into Trenton to help her. She was drafting regulations and budget proposals in her effort to reform New Jersey’s mental health system from within the state agency that oversaw it.

I soon learned that the changes she was trying to enact presented obstacle after obstacle to work around or overcome. And that’s what she was committed to doing to better serve some of New Jersey’s neediest individuals.

I tucked away two enduring lessons: First, passion and belief in your cause are armor against setbacks. And second, sometimes one can be at least as effective pursuing reform from inside an organization as from outside.