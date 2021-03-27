Strong Voices 2021: Anne Lynam Goddard, with a message to young girls today

To young girls today,
In my early years with ChildFund, I found myself 4,000 miles from Richmond. I was on a dirt road in West Africa.
My colleagues were taking me to a community we serve in Senegal. And on the road into town, a couple dozen women — all dressed up in their vibrant, traditional clothing — welcomed us with singing and dancing.
No one had told them that I, the new president of ChildFund, was a woman.
So when they saw me, they were so shocked and happy that they scooped me up, and they carried me around as part of their dance.
When I was young like you, I never imagined that I would be crowd-surfing on a dirt road in Senegal. But you never know where life might take you.
And I can tell you that anything is possible when you find and follow your passion. If you do, you’ll end up exactly where you need to be.
After college, I loved my social work job and the town where I was working. But I dreamed of joining the Peace Corps for a while and seeing the world.
So I did that — and I thought I’d come back and pick up where I’d left off. I didn’t.
The Peace Corps took me to Kenya, where I promoted health education while I lived in a mud house without electricity. That experience taught me so much: There were practical life lessons — like when you don’t know what parts of a cow you’re being served, choose something attached to a bone. And there were harder lessons — like realizing the hardships that face half of the world’s people.
Most important, I learned what I’m most passionate about: fighting poverty and helping children.
I went on to work in Somalia, where I helped refugees who had fled a devastating drought in Ethiopia. I supported women’s health in Bangladesh and children’s health in Indonesia. I moved to Egypt and helped get girls into school as the first female country director for CARE, a humanitarian agency. And since 2007, I’ve been CEO of ChildFund, which supports the well-being of millions of children living in poverty worldwide.
I didn’t plan to become a CEO. What I really wanted was to make a difference — to make the world better. I also wanted to become wise, with enough knowledge and experience to have something worth sharing.
These goals are not really targets. They’re more a way of living, and they’re lifelong journeys.
So girls, follow your passions. Take risks — wise ones. Trust your interests and curiosities. Pursue them, whether they take you into your backyard or around the world. And work hard at the opportunities they put in your path.
That’s how you become an expert in a field. That’s how you become the person you were born to be. It’s the key to a satisfying life.
And it’s what the world needs. After all, you are the only you that the world is going to get.