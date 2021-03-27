Strong Voices 2021: Anne Lynam Goddard, with a message to young girls today

To young girls today,

In my early years with ChildFund, I found myself 4,000 miles from Richmond. I was on a dirt road in West Africa.

My colleagues were taking me to a community we serve in Senegal. And on the road into town, a couple dozen women — all dressed up in their vibrant, traditional clothing — welcomed us with singing and dancing.

No one had told them that I, the new president of ChildFund, was a woman.

So when they saw me, they were so shocked and happy that they scooped me up, and they carried me around as part of their dance.

When I was young like you, I never imagined that I would be crowd-surfing on a dirt road in Senegal. But you never know where life might take you.

And I can tell you that anything is possible when you find and follow your passion. If you do, you’ll end up exactly where you need to be.

After college, I loved my social work job and the town where I was working. But I dreamed of joining the Peace Corps for a while and seeing the world.

So I did that — and I thought I’d come back and pick up where I’d left off. I didn’t.