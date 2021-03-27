Strong Voices 2021: Enjoli Moon, finding space for creativity and connection

We all could feel a new, vibrant energy running through our city, but I and my contemporaries also noticed that some of the spaces carried some of old Richmond with them. Without always meaning to be, they were segregated.

But honestly, how do you authentically connect with people you don’t know and have never talked to? I started to see Afrikana as a way to forge some new connections. We welcomed crowds of Black creatives to art venues, introducing broader groups of Richmonders to circles they may have been missing but who share their interests.

That same perspective drives my work at the Institute for Contemporary Art. In this fresh space, I want to represent people who typically are left out of art institution conversations, connecting that space and its art to the community.

Afrikana and the ICA would not have had a place in the Richmond of my youth. Today, though, along with so many others, they weave the tapestry of what we’re becoming. There is so much more underneath our surface, but we need more people to invest in getting diverse ideas off the ground.