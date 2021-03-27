Strong Voices 2021: Faith Flippo, going miles beyond underestimation

In seventh grade, I had a dream that there was some sort of fight around me. I was a police officer, and I had stopped the chaos. It was a simple dream but a powerful one.

At the time, my dad commanded a narcotics task force in New Jersey. At a Take Your Daughter to Work Day, I think I surprised him when his co-worker asked me what I wanted to do — and it was the first time I shared my dream out loud of joining law enforcement.

In Virginia, I attended Radford University and ran track — which turned out to be quite useful after graduation, when I joined the Richmond Police Academy.

Our class had to participate in the annual law enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia. At the time, the Richmond Police leg lasted 11 miles, leading into the stadium for the opening ceremony.

One of my academy mates had made clear that he didn’t feel women were as good as men, so I had made up my mind that I would run 1 mile longer than anyone — especially him.

At the time, my endurance could withstand 3 to 4 miles, but I trusted my will. By mile 8, most of my classmates were in one of the vans that followed us. At mile 9, it was down to me and this particular academy mate.

As you can imagine, there would be no way I would concede.