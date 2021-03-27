Strong Voices 2021: Lynn White, embracing empowerment from challenge

Perhaps the most shocking realization of all was the fact that these frailties exist, to some degree, in all of us, and I am no exception. I resolved then and there to confront them.

I did not want to perpetuate the behavior to which I had been subjected. I began a journey toward self-awareness to examine and better understand my thoughts, feelings and motivations, with the intent to act only on the best of these.

While I often fall short, I continue to strive. With each emerging test — pass or fail — I pierce veils of pretense to discover even more of my authentic self.

Along the way, a powerful fearlessness has begun to sprout from the seed of confidence planted by my parents, nurtured by my “village” and cultivated by my mentors. I realize, however, that for it to flourish, it must remain rooted firmly in truth, fairness, reasonableness and humility, and that I must nourish it continuously — with intention.

The events on that Friday forever altered my thinking about leadership, teamwork, decency, integrity and grace. I came to understand that our collective interest is served when each of us is permitted to contribute to the fullest extent of our abilities — to share our ideas and talents, take calculated risks and learn from, and be accountable for, our mistakes.