Strong Voices 2021: Melissa Chase, with a letter to her younger self

By surrendering your dream to be Queen Bee, you can focus on what actually makes you happy, not others. There is comfort in this: You start finding your passions and working hard at them to develop your skills.

So who cares if the cool girls aren’t into performing on stage and doing music? You’re going to love a career — as radio personality and programmer — that combines both.

Oh ... and those kids who made fun of you? They’re totally going to ask if you can help them get concert tickets and party with rock stars.

Second, not being at the top of the middle-school-cool pyramid will make you resilient and caring.

Yes, your heart will break when the boys you crush on choose beautiful, popular classmates to ask to dances instead of you. But you’ll learn about true friendship when your girlfriends stay on the phone for hours to comfort you.

Yes, you’ll be teased for everything from your freckled face to being the only Jewish kid in school. But you’ll learn to develop a thick skin — and let me tell you, girl, you’ll need that when you discover social media later on!