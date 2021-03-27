Strong Voices 2021: Sister Vicky Segura, being called to care

Of course, as a medical professional in the United States, I had always been a minority. First, I am a woman. Second, I am from another country. And third, I became a nun! I don’t fit easily into boxes.

Some wondered if my calling was to be either a physician or a sister. My personal calling was to serve as both.

This decision changed me as a physician, too. In the early 1980s, people didn’t know what “hospice” was — or even how to pronounce it. Medicare did not even pay for it. But I immersed myself in the emerging field and became the first full-time hospice physician in central Virginia.

It was a natural extension of my commitment to serve. And I felt a connection to the original Sisters of Bon Secours, who were considered radical in the 1800s for going into their community in France to care for the sick and dying.

I’ve been in Richmond since 1980 — that’s a bit more than half my life now. I still see how hospice can be tough for families or even physicians to accept.