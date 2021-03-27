Strong Voices 2021: Vilma Seymour, on a kindred spirit in perseverance

I want to tell you about Mirna.

In 2015, Mirna was 14 years old when she left a difficult life in Guatemala and came to Richmond.

A local church provided the respite Mirna needed desperately while waiting for phase two of her journey: reuniting with her mother and younger brother. The ordeal took seven grueling months.

With no understanding of the English language and the U.S. education system, Mirna enrolled and was placed in the age-appropriate grade, which was eighth. Imagine the frustration of sitting in a learning environment — day after day, week after week — only able to grasp a word here and there.

Mirna honed her strong memorization skills in order to pass into ninth grade. Although the thought of quitting crossed her mind constantly during the first year, she knew that was not an option.

I met Mirna in 2017 when she joined a dropout prevention program that my advocacy group, LULAC, had implemented at Huguenot High School. Initially, she was very timid. But even with her limited language proficiency, it was clear that Mirna was determined to learn.