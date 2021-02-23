'Stronger together': Diversity Richmond and Virginia Pride are merging

When James Millner moved to Richmond from New York in 2009, he wasn’t able to hold his boyfriend’s hand as they walked down Cary Street for fear of being targeted or harassed.

“It’s hard to believe that’s how either of us felt,” Millner said.

Since then, much has changed for Richmond’s LGBTQ community. Last year, the rainbow Pride flag was raised for the first time at Richmond City Hall. And the city notched a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ equality index.

Much of the progress is due to the work of local LGBTQ organizations, which have spent years making Richmond a more accepting place for the LGBTQ community.

Now, two prominent Richmond LGBTQ groups, Diversity Richmond and Virginia Pride, are merging.

Virginia Pride will become a program of Diversity Richmond and will continue to produce its signature event, PrideFest, as well as other events that support the LGBTQ community.

The merger will take effect April 1. The staff of the merged Diversity Richmond will go from 20 to 22 positions.

The merger aims to benefit both organizations and to give structure and organizational support to Virginia Pride, which has been run solely by volunteers for years.