The pedestrian bridge to Texas Beach, a vital cornerstone of the infrastructure connecting the James River Park System, remains a high-traffic access point for local river-goers despite multiple attempts by the city to close it to the public because it has been deemed severely structurally unsafe and in danger of collapse.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the 75-yard-long bridge, constructed between 1970 and 1971, was inspected by the engineering firm Timmons Group, and "found to be structurally unsafe for public use," per Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF).

It lies at the end of a short, steep path just off a parking lot in the back of the Randolph neighborhood.

The bridge is the only access point over the Kanawha Canal and parallel, privately owned CSX railroad tracks to more than a mile of popular trail, beaches and rocks along the river's north bank, a section of the JRPS enjoyed by thousands every summer.

But the city now says there is no chance of safe and legal access to Texas Beach this summer, and the process for evaluating repairs on the bridge will take at least another year.

The crown jewel

Conducted as part of a routine inspection of bridges maintained by PRCF, the report revealed "severe structural damage" that "could potentially result in a bridge collapse." The city announced the closure on the morning of Friday, Sept. 2.

But roughly eight months later, river-goers continue to use the bridge in droves, or illegally cross the tracks as an alternative. Per PRCF, Texas Beach is not closed. But it's officially only accessible by watercraft because the pedestrian bridge is closed.

Dennis Bussey, 77 and the organizer of the James River Hikers for the past 12 years, has led more than 2,000 meetups for hikes and community projects in the James River Park System.

For Bussey, closing the bridge meant cutting off public access to the very best part of Richmond.

"The crown jewel of Richmond, Virginia is the James River, and the crown jewel of the James River is the James River Park System," said Bussey, who's led various improvement efforts to the Texas Beach area over the years, such as constructing walkways, erecting a historic sign at the remnants of Foushee's Mill and initiating the Texas Beach murals project in conjunction with VCUarts.

"And the crown jewel of the James River Park is Texas Beach. So they have taken the super plum on the top of the cake in Richmond, Virginia, and they've taken it away from the public.

"It is the best part of the best part of Richmond. It's such a special place."

Critical and immediate priority

At least three times since the original closure, a metal door with the words "bridge closed no access to Texas Beach" has been shut over the entrance to the bridge in an effort to deter river-goers from using it.

But each time, the lock is eventually broken open and the door retracted. At times that the door barred entry, hikers simply climbed through a hole in the chain-link fence which surrounds the bridge.

In December, Tyler Layne of CBS 6 through a Freedom of Information Act request obtained the structure inspection report done by Timmons Group.

The report came back with significant redactions, as PRCF cited exemptions that allow critical infrastructure information to be withheld.

But it did list damage to the bottom of the bridge's concrete deck and to the chain link fencing that surrounds the pathway, deterioration of the timber handrails, and deformations to the chords of the trusses.

There are holes in the concrete steps winding up and down the tower on the river-side end, and a couple have fallen out of place.

The report concluded that the city needed to either rehabilitate the bridge or replace it.

Sections on the report redacted in part or entirely include the condition ratings of certain aspects, description of the structure, special requirements, work done, and overall condition and recommendations, including one of critical and immediate priority.

Commentary on the state of individual elements of the structure has been heavily redacted in many areas of the report.

Tamara Jenkins, a public information officer for Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, said on April 14 that the city still has no estimate on the total cost of or a viable timetable for the bridge to be repaired or replaced.

But Jenkins did share a FAQ sheet released by PRCF which notes that $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act were in November designated to address the bridge.

After the Times-Dispatch reached out inquiring as to the status of the repairs, a line was added to an updated version of the FAQ sheet which alludes to a rough timetable for at least establishing what the process for repairs will look like.

"A process is underway with structural engineers to find the best solution for repairing and re-opening access to Texas Beach," the updated sheet states.

"This process will likely at least take a year from the summer of 2023. Once we have a timeline established for the repair we will post it publicly so everyone can follow along with this complex and important project."

Jenkins also confirmed that the door reading "bridge closed no access to Texas Beach" has indeed been the city's attempt to close the bridge in the interest of public safety. She emphasized that river-goers should not under any circumstances use the bridge or cross the tracks.

When asked about the viability of a temporary access point while the bridge is in limbo, Jenkins pointed to the FAQ sheet.

"Unfortunately, there are no temporary access points sanctioned by the City or by CSX to access this portion of the riverfront at this time," the sheet reads.

"We know this is frustrating, but we invite you to enjoy all of the other open and accessible areas of the James River Park System while we work to ensure the safety of our citizens and re-establish access to Texas Beach over the coming year."

Alternative spots for river-goers to enjoy include Pony Pasture, Reedy Creek and 42nd Street, Ancarrow's Landing, the Wetlands, Great Shiplock Park or Belle Isle.

Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of the James River Park, said in an April 28 email that pedestrian bridges in the JRPS akin to the one at Texas Beach are "vital pieces of infrastructure."

Stutz added that "no one wants to see the bridge closed less than we do, and if the engineers said it should be closed for safety and repaired I think we should all take that seriously."

"Crossing the bridge does pose a safety risk and we wish people would stop cutting the locks and vandalizing the signs. They are putting other people who might (not) know the area is closed for safety at risk when they do that," Stutz said.

"It is nearly impossible to effectively close a trail in Richmond, and without enforcement, people are going to break the rules to do whatever they want. It is the same reason we have to pick up dozens of bags of litter in the park every week. There isn't a consistent culture of respectful park use, and until there is we will continue to see people break rules and disrespect our shared spaces."

'A sanctuary for a lot of people'

Meanwhile, as the weather warms and more locals seek a hike along the water or a sunny beach to relax or swim, many Richmonders are continuing to use the bridge to enter Texas Beach.

Aside from the door, which as of May 1 was wide open, there is one sign on a porta-potty in the Texas Beach parking lot informing river-goers that the bridge is closed. No other signage indicating safety risks of any kind existed as of May 1, and some river-goers continue to use the bridge in total ignorance of any safety risks.

Dillon Butler was at Texas Beach in late April, and said he walks down there to enjoy nature almost every day, calling the area a "sanctuary."

He heard that the locks on the door to the bridge had been popped recently, but in the meantime had seen many people crossing the train tracks instead.

He said he often worries about the structural integrity of the bridge, and wishes the area had safe access points.

"I know it's a sanctuary for a lot of people that like to read, come to play music, meditate, I just go down there and think," he said.

"I'd be scared that more access points would mean more people, more traffic, and then it wouldn't be what it is. But they've got to fix this."

On a sunny day in April, hundreds of river-goers flocked to the myriad beaches which dot the extended shore spanning from Texas Beach up toward Pumphouse Park, where the trail ends around the CSX A-Line Bridge, a popular symbol of Richmond employed in many a local mural or design, like in the logo of Belle Isle Moonshine.

On high-traffic summer days like the Fourth of July, that number of river-goers entering the area, either by crossing the bridge or the train tracks, has in years past been in the thousands.

Joshua Carbunck walks down to Texas Beach pretty frequently in warm-weather months. But he visited the area in late-April for just the third time this year, and said he had no idea the bridge was closed and hadn't seen the signs or door.

But when told of the structural evaluation, he shrugged and said: "I feel like people are going to find a way."

Jan Uecker and Kate Bassett took their German shepherd down to Texas Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17 of last year, a couple weeks after the bridge was closed.

They had to access the river up by Pumphouse, an entry point turned to by many when the bridge was first sealed at the end of summer 2022.

There is no access point at Pumphouse that does not involve crossing the CSX railroad tracks, and Jenkins said PRCF has no plans to build one similar to the pedestrian bridge at Texas Beach.

So the pathway which begins with the bridge has no outlet except by a return trip over the bridge or by crossing the tracks illegally.

Stutz said FOJRP would love if there was another way for people to get across the canal and railroad tracks safely, and it's something he could see in the "distant future" of the JRPS.

It's not uncommon to see people, even families with children and or dogs, jump off the tracks which run parallel to the North Bank Trail in an effort to avoid oncoming trains.

Uecker said he had for a couple years been expecting the bridge to be closed because it looks to him like it's falling apart.

"It was kind of scary," he said. "So I’m not surprised that it’s closed but I really hope it doesn’t take too long to fix.”

Added Bassett: “I feel like there’s going to be some pressure (to get the bridge fixed) because it is so very popular and it gives people from the city easy access to nature, so we’re hoping that will be a priority.”

Bussey has done his utmost to abide by city policy and stay off the bridge and tracks since September. Over the years, he's been all over the JRPS, from the Buttermilk Trail to Belle Isle, from Pumphouse Park to Great Shiplock Park.

But to him, nothing compares to Texas Beach. So without safe access to it, Richmond's crown jewel is incomplete.

"You're right down there on the river, it's beautiful, and it was pretty easily accessible," he said. "All of a sudden, one day, they closed the bridge. I thought, 'Ooh my God, this is going to be a big, big loss.'

"And it has been a big, big loss. It was heartbreaking. That's the best part of the James River."

Stutz urged patience with the city "while they work out a solution to this complex engineering issue."

"We have the benefit of having some really great park professionals on our side, who also want to see that area re-opened," he said.

"The fact is there is no magic wand, even with $2 million in ARPA funds dedicated to the project, that will get this done quickly and safely."

