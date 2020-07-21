In Chesterfield, students report being called the N-word by teachers and administrators. In Richmond, principals have referred to Black students as "ghetto," with absent parents, and Spanish-speaking students say they’ve been forbidden from speaking anything but English. In Hanover, students of color say administrators did nothing after children were called racist slurs.
These are among hundreds of instances of racism alleged on social media pages that launched last month to safely give voice to those impacted by racism in Richmond-area schools. The accounts, which all are on Instagram and have handles that begin "Black At," are part of a nationwide reckoning that began over police brutality and has expanded to examine all injustices impacting Black and brown people.
Zoe Spencer, a professor of sociology at Virginia State University said the pages, which have a combined 12,900 followers, are a powerful tool to get the districts to listen. Social media, she said, has been a driving force in the Black Lives Matter movement from which the pages derived.
“I think it’s because it’s an international platform where you can really gain information in real time,” she said. “It's also a platform where, like in this case, you can develop pages and get feedback, and even do it anonymously.”
Hanover NAACP president Robert Barnette said the platform was good for the county, because it allowed people to report concerns without worrying about retribution.
“Hanover County is, in my opinion, famous for retaliation against people speaking up. Being anonymous is very important,” he said. “The stories are out there. We’ve had cases where we’ve tried to investigate, but we didn’t want to release names because we knew there would be retaliation from the school system.”
Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley said the district is aware of the postings.
"Recent events have elevated the importance of this work, especially regarding the longstanding issues associated with racism," Whitley said. "As a result, we are committed to further building and expanding upon our professional development efforts for our staff related to cultural competency, implicit bias, and equity through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and others with expertise in these areas."
The Hanover, Richmond, and Henrico County schools "Black At" account creators all declined interview requests for fear of consequences from the school districts.
“Retaliation is real,” Spencer said. “While we want to celebrate and we want to have hope or faith in the authenticity of the administrators, of institutions, oftentimes institutions are designed to simply protect themselves.”
Only Deja Williams, who started the “Black at CCPS” page for Chesterfield County Schools would tell the Richmond Times-Dispatch why she decided to start the page.
“For me personally, I’ve graduated,” said the Class of 2020 Thomas Dale High School alumna. “I’m not afraid of any backlash that will come from it, whether it’s from the county schools or people who live in Chesterfield County. It’s also starting a lot of conversation.”
She created the Instagram page after she saw a similar page for Henrico. At the encouragement of members of Chesterfield’s NAACP, she felt empowered to start conversations. The stories haven’t shocked her. She said most of them seem to be coming from Cosby High School.
“(There are) teachers and administrators using the N-word in class to students. Students (are) using the word in front of faculty with no repercussions,” she said. “Instead, the students who experienced it are being punished.”
There are also accusations of teachers telling Black students that their natural hair is unkempt, an English teacher allegedly forcing students to read the N-word aloud in "How to Kill a Mockingbird," and a teacher at Meadowbrook High school allegedly calling a Black student a "stupid monkey."
Education advocates say they want districts to come up with more transparent ways to investigate these sorts of complaints.
“I’ve read a few [posts] where I don’t know how to conduct an investigation if I don’t know what building they’re in,” said Carrie Kahwajy, the education chair for Chesterfield’s NAACP. “I would like for [Chesterfield County Public Schools] to develop a process so that the children feel comfortable reporting these instances.”
Chesterfield and Henrico have started holding conversations about race that were in the works prior to the release of the pages.
"The leadership of HCPS is reading and reflecting on every post that appears on the @blackathcps Instagram account," said Henrico Public Schools' Chief Equity Officer, Monica Manns. "We’re also working to find new ways to encourage diverse perspectives and innovative solutions. This includes our Community Conversations panel series, and a new partnership with the NAACP to facilitate small group discussions with current and former students."
On June 17, Chesterfield held a talk about race which was moderated by NBC 12's Anthony Antoine. Chesterfield's "Black At" page was launched on June 21. When asked what tangible steps the school system would take regarding the post, Shawn Smith said the district was "steadfast" in its commitment to racial equity. Prior to the page's launch, the school board adopted an anti-racist resolution, along with many other school systems across the country.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in his newsletter that he wants to hold listening sessions in July in direct response to the "Black At RPS" page, and hopes that those who have posted anonymously will come forward and talk to him about their concerns. He also said he’s requiring staff to go through a “Leading across Difference” training paired with anti-bias training.
“We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to create a culture to prevent those experiences from happening in the first place,” he said.
Kamras was adamant that if students, teachers, and parents come forward with their grievances, they shouldn’t fear any retaliation from central office.
Many Black staff members submitting to the city page reported instances of Black teachers being pushed out of schools, some in gentrifying areas. The Times-Dispatch reached out to a few Black teachers to talk to them about their experiences in RPS, but they were also afraid to speak for fear of retaliation.
Kamras said that fear stems from actions of past administrations.
“I have tried to model in my own leadership by asking for feedback, being transparent about things I don’t know, by owning up to mistakes I have made, by asking the public to come and share their frustrations and why they may not trust RPS. My hope is that by doing that, along with some of the policy matters that we are undertaking… will get us to a place of greater comfort.”
Spencer said things like anti-bias training can be useful if done properly, which requires putting all cultures on an even playing field.
“The concept of difference means that you're learning something other but the question is: does that disrupt your ideology of what is normal?," she said. "If this Eurocentric white supremacy culture is normal, then when you do training of difference, it doesn't remove people from their own ideologies.”
All of the creators of the pages have listed their own demands for racial equity within each school system.
Most of the pages asked for an anti-racism policy that will directly punish anyone who commits racist acts against anyone affiliated within the school system. On the "Black At Hanover Public Schools" page, a petition to change the names of Lee-Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle Schools was shared. The Hanover School Board recently voted to change the names of the two schools as they are currently named for Confederate soldiers. The Chesterfield page shared a petition demanding for equal funding in all Chesterfield public schools. All pages have listed school board member contacts to demand change.
“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So many accusations coming from so many unconnected individuals! If even a fraction are true racism thrives in the Richmond region.
And that’s just in schools. And just those who know about and participate in theSocial Media pages. Imagine the racism encountered by African Americans of all ages and in every aspect of their public lives!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.