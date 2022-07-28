Study at VCU Massey Cancer shows new potential treatment for rare but deadly childhood cancer

Researchers at the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center have confirmed that a recently discovered drug has the potential to treat a rare but deadly childhood cancer that has eluded other remedies for years.

A molecule called SHP099, first discovered in 2016, showed in trials conducted with mice the ability to disarm neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops in nerve tissue and frequently in the glands around the kidneys.

While only a few hundred cases of neuroblastoma occur each year in the United States, the disease accounts for about 13% percent of all pediatric cancer deaths, said Anthony Faber, an author of the study and co-leader of the Developmental Therapeutics research program at the Massey Cancer Center.

The new therapy shows the potential to succeed where other medicines have failed, and it has the potential to treat certain other cancers, too. VCU's research was published Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports.

"I think it could materially increase the survival times and rates in high-risk patients," Faber said.

Neuroblastoma typically affects children ages 5 and younger. It can cause compression in the spine, and the tumors can spread to other parts of the body.

In roughly 60% of neuroblastoma cases, the patient is at low- or medium-risk for severe disease. Most of these cases are curable.

But in the other 40%, the patient is at a high risk for severe disease and death. Half of high-risk patients don't survive, and the survival rate hasn't improved in years, Faber said.

That neuroblastoma accounts for about 13% of childhood cancer deaths "is really a stunning number when you factor in how much rarer neuroblastoma is than other pediatric cancers," Faber added.

For years, researchers struggled to defeat it. The most common strategy is a drug that targets certain types of proteins called MEK and ERK that are hijacked by the cancer, permitting the cancer cells to duplicate nonstop and the tumor to grow.

The problem with the traditional medicine is that the dose required is so high, it also kills healthy cells in other parts of the body, including the heart and eyes.

"Breakthroughs significantly altering the fate of high-risk neuroblastomas have been elusive," Faber said.

In 2016, researchers first discovered the SHP099 molecule and its effectiveness at subduing the enzymes in certain cancers. A collaboration of researchers, including Cyril Benes of Massey, the Center for Molecular Therapeutics at Massachusetts General Hospital and pharmaceutical company Novartis worked together to realize the molecule's effectiveness.

At the Center for Molecular Therapeutics, researchers study the effects of different drugs on thousands of types of cancer cell lines, looking for breakthroughs. They found neuroblastoma was susceptible to the new molecule.

After the discovery was announced, cancer centers mostly tested it on adult cancers. Because cancer is more prevalent in adults, adult cancers receive most of the attention from researchers.

The researchers discovered that the SHP099 molecule reacts with an enzyme called SHP2, which is present in both healthy and cancerous cells and regulates the cell's survival and growth. When a cell becomes cancerous, the cancer takes over the enzyme and sets it to overdrive, allowing the cancerous cells to proliferate.

But the newly discovered SHP099 molecule acts as a glue, locking the enzyme into a closed state and keeping the tumor from growing. The molecule doesn't negatively affect healthy cells, either.

Massey hopes the molecule could one day be used to ward off head and neck cancer, too, because the SHP2 enzyme plays a role in them, too.

The molecule is particularly good at targeting high-risk neuroblastoma. The Massey team found that high-risk cases tend to have low expression of a particular protein, and coincidentally, the SHP099 molecule worked best in cases where there was low expression of that protein.

There is a small percentage of neuroblastoma cases in which the SHP2 enzyme doesn't mutate, meaning the drug wouldn't work against this subset of cancer patients. Faber estimated those cases at about 3%.

Massey received funding from the National Cancer Institute and the Rally Foundation for childhood cancer research.

Now, Massey will begin working to test the drug on children, but Faber couldn't identify a timeline for how quickly that might begin. He's bullish on the drug's effectiveness.

The new therapy can have a "real impact on survivability," Faber said.