'Such a stigma about talking to a therapist': Free mentor app, Alonesy, helps teens

"For me, as a kid who struggled with mental health, if I had had someone close in age for me to talk to, it would've really helped me," Bowers said earlier this year. He officially incorporated Alonesy as a nonprofit in June, thanks to a grant from Google. From his own experiences, he said that often times talking to adult counselors didn't help.

"There is a just such a stigma about talking to a therapist [and] sense of formality," he said. But with Alonesy, the mentors - many of whom are licensed clinicians - are mostly in their 20s.

"The closer that person is in age to the kid, the better they’ll interact," Bowers said, explaining that the whole point of Alonesy is early intervention for people who are struggling with any number of issues. Bowers said if an individual uses the app to talk with mentors, who then encourages that person to open a line of communication with their parents or other family members or loved ones, "we've succeeded in our mission."

Bowers said the app will not require adult approval for anyone under 18. He said it's not intended to be a crisis line, so anyone who comes to them already in a crisis situation will be referred to crisis professionals for help.