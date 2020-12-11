'Such a stigma about talking to a therapist': Free mentor app, Alonesy, helps teens

Jack Bowers recalled moments in his life when, as a middle and high school student, he could've used the help of a mentor near his age, someone who maybe went through the same situations he did. Like many teens, social situations, particularly in school, weren't easy for him to navigate and only intensified as he got older. He battled depression and questioned his sexuality.
While supportive, he didn't have open lines of communication with his family. He ended up at boarding schools and alternative programs around the country.
But now, Bowers, 19 and an Elon University freshman, has taken those experiences and put them into something he hopes will benefit others.
Bowers is the founder of Alonesy, an app that offers free mentor services for teens and young adults. The app is scheduled to launch on Friday, Dec. 18, and when it does, dozens of volunteer counselors around the world will be available to talk with individuals who may feel they have no where else to go.
The app will work like this: Once downloaded, participants answer some questions about themselves. They'll then be matched with a volunteer mentor who will conduct sessions through the app.
The services are free. Participants can use the services as often as they need it once they're signed up.
A website - www.alonesy.org - offers information about the organization, but the mentor services will happen through the app.
"For me, as a kid who struggled with mental health, if I had had someone close in age for me to talk to, it would've really helped me," Bowers said earlier this year. He officially incorporated Alonesy as a nonprofit in June, thanks to a grant from Google. From his own experiences, he said that often times talking to adult counselors didn't help.
"There is a just such a stigma about talking to a therapist [and] sense of formality," he said. But with Alonesy, the mentors - many of whom are licensed clinicians - are mostly in their 20s.
"The closer that person is in age to the kid, the better they’ll interact," Bowers said, explaining that the whole point of Alonesy is early intervention for people who are struggling with any number of issues. Bowers said if an individual uses the app to talk with mentors, who then encourages that person to open a line of communication with their parents or other family members or loved ones, "we've succeeded in our mission."
Bowers said the app will not require adult approval for anyone under 18. He said it's not intended to be a crisis line, so anyone who comes to them already in a crisis situation will be referred to crisis professionals for help.
"We are meant to be mentors [and] friends, but there’s a line that, once crossed, we have to do something about it," he said. "If someone discloses something and we’re worried about their safety, we will report that" to the appropriate channels.
Rishikesh Kayathi is Alonesy's director of operations. At 22, the UCLA neuroscience graduate was looking for ways to volunteer within the field of mental health. Born in America, his family moved back to their native India when he was in middle school and there, he said, mental health is swept under the rug.
“I saw the burden placed on friends and family because they didn’t have the necessary resources to really help them," he said by phone from California earlier this month, where he now lives. He happened to see a volunteer opportunity with Alonesy earlier this year and after researching the app platform, was surprised that there weren't more free resources for people who needed help. In particular, he said, for low-income communities where individuals may not have access or the resources or funding to receive counseling services.
"I thought his whole mission was really amazing," Kayathi said about Bowers' vision for Alonesy. With teens, "its really helpful to be part of groups of people in similar age groups [and] we do have a pretty large base of mentors who all bring their unique experiences to this."
Bowers said he's hoping to eventually start working with schools to create programs for parents that open dialogues between them and the issues facing their children.
"The best support network is the one that's present in your everyday life," Bowers said. While people may turn to Alonesy for help, ultimately, "we want to create a conversation between family members."
(804) 649-6945