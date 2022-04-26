Suit against Kings Dominion's parent seeks refunds for passes bought during pandemic

A class-action lawsuit filed in Ohio against the parent company of Kings Dominion is seeking refunds for customers who purchased season passes they couldn't use because the parks closed for months during the beginning of the pandemic.

Cedar Fair, which owns 13 amusement parks in the United States and Canada, "failed to act in good faith and deal fairly with" customers, the suit claims. Some of the parks stayed closed most of 2020, and some didn't reopen until the next year.

One of the seven plaintiffs is a Virginia resident who purchased passes at Kings Dominion. The suit, filed in federal court in Ohio, claims there were "millions" of season pass holders at Cedar Fair parks in 2020 who could be a part of the litigation.

The company responded that its actions weren't unfair or deceptive and that it extended 2020 season pass benefits into 2021.

Last week, Judge James G. Carr denied Cedar Fair's motion to dismiss, allowing the suit to proceed.

The other parks included are Canada's Wonderland, Carowinds, California's Great America, Knott's Berry Farm, Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, Schlitterbahn, Kings Island, Dorney Park, Michigan's Adventure and Valleyfair.

Kelly Shepperson, the Virginia plaintiff, bought two gold passes and one platinum pass from Kings Dominion in 2020. Cedar Fair charged between $60 and $200 per pass, depending on the park and level of pass.

Theme parks and other large events in Virginia stayed closed from the beginning of the pandemic until July, when then-Gov. Ralph Northam expanded large event capacity to 1,000 guests. Kings Dominion stayed closed until December, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg was shuttered until August. Both eventually opened with limited offerings.

States with more lenient lockdown policies allowed outdoor theme parks to open to larger capacities that summer. Cedar Point in Ohio opened in July. Three parks never opened that year – Great America, Valleyfair in Minnesota and Wonderland. Carowinds in North Carolina opened around the same time as Kings Dominion.

When Shepperson requested a refund, she was denied. The suit claims this action violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. She declined to comment through her lawyer, Jonas Jacobson.

Shepperson and five others joined the suit in 2021 after Moneva Walker, a former California resident, first filed suit. She had purchased a season's pass to Knott's Berry Farm and was denied a refund.

But Cedar Fair did offer to extend 2020 season pass benefits into 2021. It also froze ongoing pass payments when the parks closed, complied with public health orders and even sued the state of Ohio to open two of its parks, lawyers for the company said.

Cedar Fair "supplied a replacement of equal or greater value as a good-faith substitute since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," it wrote in a court filing.

But the plaintiffs argue that the 2021 season was not an equal or greater substitute, because parks continued to operate under COVID restrictions. At Cedar Point, capacity was limited, and attendees had to make reservations in advance, wear masks and social distance. COVID remained a significant risk in 2021, the plaintiffs said.

It's unclear how many season passes Cedar Fair sold in 2020. Cedar Fair, based in Sandusky, Ohio, called the lawsuit "abusive" and "opportunistic." A spokesperson declined to comment.

The company also pointed toward the words written on the back of the ticket: "all sales are final - no refunds, no transfers or exchanges, no rain checks, not valid for cash."

But in the judge's ruling, Carr said those words were not sufficiently clear regarding what rights the ticket holder has if all or most of the season is canceled.

A similar lawsuit – with a single plaintiff instead of a class – is making its way through Ohio court. The Supreme Court of Ohio has agreed to hear it.