Demetrius Williams joined the Army when he was 18, hoping the military would be his ticket out of Mosby Court.

But after three years in the Army and a 12-month tour in Afghanistan, Williams returned to the Richmond area with an injured back, bad knees from jumping out of planes, and PTSD. He had wanted to become a dog handler or dental hygienist, but he said the Army was looking for combat soldiers and his body couldn’t take it anymore.

He developed a drinking problem to quiet the gruesome memories of war that came home with him. At first, he was drinking a fifth of Hennessey every day. What followed was an arrest on a drug charge in 2015, about a year after he got home from the Army. His prison term was suspended, but he was a convicted felon at age 23 and lost his job working for the U.S. Postal Service.

As a young father trying to support himself and his kids, Williams worked for a gold refinery and then a noodle factory, while also taking community college courses in business administration. He later worked in construction and was promoted to a superintendent, but lost the job near the start of the pandemic.

Over the past year or so, he and his friend Kevin Harris, who also grew up in Mosby, had been wanting to do something for their community and help kids avoid some of the decisions they made, but their plans to organize neighborhood events never materialized. Then this past summer they went to Von Johnson, who also grew up in Mosby and already has been mentoring young people for years. He helped them get things rolling.

They held a backpack drive in September and donated about 200 book bags to kids at a back-to-school event. On Halloween, more than 300 kids showed up for their “Trunk or Treat” candy giveaway at the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School track.

On Thanksgiving Day, they are holding a Turkey Bowl at the MLK Middle School football field with flag football games, a free holiday dinner and a coat giveaway.

They plan to keep having monthly events and are organizing a holiday toy drive for Christmas. They’re also hoping to eventually have job training for kids and instruction on life skills, like how to become an entrepreneur and build good credit.

Williams, who goes by his middle name, My’Tay, gets excited when he talks about all their plans, but the Turkey Bowl could be his last event for a while. The 29-year-old father of three is facing years in prison if he’s convicted on drug charges stemming from alleged offenses in April 2020, and a charge of possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon. He has a court hearing set for December.

“I’m not a rapist, I’m not a murderer, it’s not a violent crime,” said Williams, standing with supporters outside the courtroom before a hearing earlier this month in Richmond Circuit Court. The prosecution had offered him a plea agreement that called for more than four years behind bars.

“I’m just trying to understand, what is four years and three months going to do for anybody,” Williams said. “I feel like I’d be more effective out there doing what we do, versus being incarcerated.”

He also hopes the kids he mentors will learn from the consequences he’s facing.

“These mistakes I made then are coming back to haunt me,” he said. “It’s like a dream.”

He has strong backing from community advocates and at least one official from the mayor’s office, all of whom argue that Williams is needed in Mosby, where he can keep helping struggling kids in one of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. His present, they say, should outweigh his past.

***

It’s a sunny November afternoon and Williams is sitting on the bleachers by the MLK Middle School football field with his friends Kevin Harris and Von Johnson, who is giving 11-year-old Demario Otey a haircut. Demario’s friend Malik Jackson, also 11, is hanging out with them, too, lounging on the bleachers.

“They do the best they can for us,” said Demario, a sixth grader at MLK Middle.

Demario and Malik are in the age group that the three men are trying hardest to reach in Mosby, kids from 10 to 16. By the time a lot of them turn 16, it’s often too late.

“It’s all about overcoming the odds, by any means, without having to do anything wrong,” Williams says. “Around here, kids at very young ages, they’ve got guns and drugs before they even get to high school. They’re not giving themselves a chance.”

“A lot of young Black men fall victim to the system,” he adds. “It all comes from tying to make it out of where they come from, and they think the only way out is to sell drugs and stuff. They see the guys with the Benzes, all the flashy nice stuff. Basically we’re just teaching that there’s another way.”

Richmond’s public housing communities, including Mosby Court, have higher concentrations of violent crime and an average household income of about $11,145 per year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Mosby has had more homicides than any other neighborhood in the city since the beginning of 2017.

When Williams was in Afghanistan — where he survived enemy gunfire and two IED blasts — four of the soldiers in his company were killed. In Richmond, the number of people he knows who have died violently is too many to count.

Trying to make a positive impact on Mosby, Williams and Harris got inspired to hold their own event after they volunteered to help with a community cleanup day around Mosby Street and Fairmount Avenue organized by More Than Art: Inner City Mural Project. Williams and Harris run a car wash and detailing outfit in a vacant lot right near there.

They bought 60 backpacks and started planning a giveaway as a back-to-school event. They went to Johnson, knowing he has the credibility and connections to help them make it happen. Johnson has done time behind bars for felony convictions but reinvented himself years ago as a mentor of young men with a strong faith who represents and supports the Mosby community. He was featured in the documentary “HEARD,” which tells the stories of five current or former Richmond public housing residents.

Not only was Johnson supportive of Williams and Harris, but he donated another 40 backpacks. They promoted their efforts on social media and once people saw that they were serious, donations started coming in. All told, they gave away more than 200 backpacks at their event Sept. 4 at Lucks Field. They also bought a grill for the event and had two bounce houses, a snow cone machine and lots of food for the kids. Johnson, a barber, gave free haircuts.

Johnson and Williams, who now lives in Richmond’s Fulton area, said many other organizations get more funding than they do for events in communities like Mosby, but don’t attract as many people as they do. Those other organizations also don’t always stick around.

“We’ve been lied to so much,” Johnson said. “You come through, take a picture, give us a hot dog or hamburger and then you’re gone for a whole year. That’s not fair. We still have to live here.”

The three men want to hold an entrepreneurial workshop for kids, showing them things like how to DJ, cut hair and make T-shirts. Williams runs a clothing line and provides car washing, pressure washing and gutter cleaning, under the umbrella of his organization, NoResidue & Co.

Lakesha Woodson, who provides outreach to survivors of domestic violence through her organization, Got2BMC, is planning to partner with Williams, Johnson and Harris for an event for kids. Woodson, who was shot in front of her three sons in 2020, is looking forward to bringing her boys and her daughter to the Turkey Bowl.

“It really touched me,” she said of the Turkey Bowl idea. “I have two boys and they’re suffering from PTSD and depression. There are other kids who are suffering because of the violence around them.”

Another supporter, Joyce “Betty Lou” Brown, 71, who lived in Mosby Court in the 1960s and ‘70s, has donated money toward the events. She reached out after seeing Johnson promoting the events on social media. She said she liked his slogan of “for the community, by the community.”

“I’m really happy about the Turkey Bowl,” she said. “His message is to really try to get the communities back together. It’s a lot of positive things that can be done together if we all just try to be one.”

Thursday’s Turkey Bowl is from noon to 4, with flag football games starting at 1 p.m.

***

Williams was arrested in March of this year on two felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, stemming from alleged offenses nearly a year earlier.

Authorities allege that on April 2, 2020, he was caught with 11.5 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin divided into plastic bags, said his defense attorney, John Luxton. When Williams was arrested this past March 11, authorities say they found a gun under a seat of a friend’s car that Williams was driving. He was charged with possession of a firearm as a nonviolent felon.

Prosecutors offered an agreement under which Williams would serve four years and three months in prison if he pleaded guilty to the cocaine charge and the weapon violation, Luxton said. The heroin charge would be dropped. The prosecutor handling the case, Benjamin Shute, told Luxton that if Williams did not accept the offer, the authorities would amend the two drug charges to possession with intent as a second offense, each of which would carry a minimum punishment of three years in prison under state law.

Luxton had tried to get Williams to request letters of support from his many advocates, but he had been hesitant to do so. “He doesn’t want to burden people,” Luxton said in an interview. “He doesn’t want to feel like he’s using people, which I think is commendable.”

On Nov. 11, the day before Williams was set to sign the plea agreement, he talked about the case with Johnson, who was concerned and upset that his friend was planning to accept what Johnson considered to be a harsh punishment. Johnson contacted Keisha Cummings, a passionate advocate for young men in Richmond’s underserved communities, and she immediately started reaching out and asking folks to show up in court to support Williams.

After being contacted by Cummings, Osita Iroegbu, manager of the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, wrote a letter noting that Williams mentors young men who may be impacted by gun violence. In the letter, she asks the court to “apply a sense of restorative justice that will help propel Mr. Demetrius in his quest to learn and grow from his past decisions and experiences as well as in his service as a community leader who helps others and potentially prevents them from making decisions that may be detrimental to themselves or the community.”

When Williams appeared for his court date on Nov. 12, Cummings and Johnson and Harris were among a half dozen supporters who arrived and crowded into a conference room with Williams and Luxton just outside the courtroom to discuss Williams’ options.

“At the end of the day, when you put somebody away, you do it to protect society,” said Cummings, adding that incarcerating Williams would do just the opposite — removing him from the community he’s trying to help.

“I need him out there,” added Johnson.

Another supporter, Ray Neblett, also was concerned that Williams would go to prison. “We’re about to lose a very good person that I believe was in the process of changing,” he said in an interview before the hearing started. “It’s so unfortunate that he got caught in the bear trap that a lot of us get caught in.”

Public housing communities like Mosby Court are “preparing people for prison,” said Neblett, who has held free basketball and life-skills camps for inner-city youth since 2009. These young men, he said, have an overwhelming urge to have something, having grown up with nothing.

“We are proud of him standing right here,” Neblett said of Williams. “He’s standing right here to be accountable for his actions. Please show this man some mercy.”

Minutes later, the hearing started. Shute, the prosecutor, agreed to join Luxton in a motion to postpone Williams’ hearing so the defense would have a chance to assemble more letters of support and present them to the prosecution, in hopes that the authorities would offer a lighter punishment. Judge Jacqueline McClenney agreed to continue the matter until Dec. 17.

The gun charge Williams faces carries a mandatory minimum punishment of two years in prison. Shute’s boss, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, said she would not comment on Williams’ case or discuss her office’s general strategy when seeking punishment in nonviolent cases involving drugs, until after Williams’ charges are adjudicated.