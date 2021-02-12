Supreme Court of Virginia agrees to hear appeals aimed at keeping Robert E. Lee statue in place

After more than eight months of protests and legal wrangling, the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue will be decided by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
The court on Friday agreed to hear appeals made on behalf of two lawsuits trying to keep the statue in place, but a date has not been set. Both suits were struck down in 2020 by a Richmond Circuit Court judge.
The court didn’t have to hear the appeal at all, said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor. It could have shot them down, leaving the lawsuits dead and freeing Gov. Ralph Northam to remove the statue, something he has pledged since June. But this is an important matter of public interest, and it was appropriate for the court to hear the appeal, Tobias said.
At the heart of both lawsuits are deeds written in 1887 and 1890 that instruct the state to hold the monument and its surrounding land “perpetually sacred.” One of the lawsuits was filed by Helen Marie Taylor, who lives near the statue, and other neighbors. The other lawsuit was filed by William C. Gregory, a descendant of a signatory of the 1890 deed.
Toby Heytens, a lawyer for the state, argued in trial that the government is always free to change its mind, and that a contract signed more than 130 years ago has no binding obligations today.
If a person feels he is wronged by the government, that person can sue for damages, Heytens said. But in this case, the plaintiffs aren’t seeking damages, instead asking for a judge to order the monument to be left where it stands.
Judge W. Reilly Marchant struck down both lawsuits in Richmond Circuit court last year. When ruling on the suit filed by Taylor, Marchant wrote that the actions of the General Assembly weighed heavily in the case.
Both chambers of the General Assembly approved bills in the 2020 special session that void the 1887 and 1890 agreements. The statue was given to the state as part of a restrictive covenant, and a restrictive covenant can only stand if it aligns with public policy.
The legislature determines public policy, and because the General Assembly voided the deeds, the restrictive covenants contrast public policy and can no longer stand, the judge ruled.
The actions taken by the General Assembly “clearly indicate that the current public policy of the General Assembly, and therefore the Commonwealth [is] to remove the Lee Monument,” Marchant wrote.
Patrick McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, argued that the General Assembly violated the Virginia Constitution by interfering with pending litigation. Restrictive covenants can be broken only if changes to them are so radical that the purpose of the agreement has changed, McSweeney said.
McSweeney declined to comment Friday.
On June 4, Northam ordered state officials to remove the statue, which was unveiled in 1890 and is surrounded by a 200-foot-diameter plot of grass. The site became Ground Zero for racial inequity protests that persisted through the summer, and the pedestal was blanketed with graffiti. Protesters renamed the space Marcus-David Peters Circle, in honor of a Black man shot and killed by police in Richmond.
Gregory’s lawsuit was shot down in August. Marchant ruled the plaintiff had “no substantial legal right sufficient for the Court to grant a declaratory judgment.”
In January, the Department of General Services encircled the statue with a chain-link fence. The move was made to prepare for the statue’s removal, the department said. An injunction keeps it in place for now.
Lawyers on both sides will write briefs and argue them orally before the Supreme Court, and then the court will issue its ruling. The legal saga will extend at least another two to four months, Tobias said.
Attorney General Mark Herring has long called for dismantling the last standing Confederate statue on Monument Avenue.
“Attorney General Herring remains more committed than ever to removing this symbol of Virginia’s racist past from its place of prominence in our community, allowing Virginians to begin to heal and move forward to a more equitable future,” spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said in a statement.
