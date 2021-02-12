Supreme Court of Virginia agrees to hear appeals aimed at keeping Robert E. Lee statue in place

After more than eight months of protests and legal wrangling, the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue will be decided by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court on Friday agreed to hear appeals made on behalf of two lawsuits trying to keep the statue in place, but a date has not been set. Both suits were struck down in 2020 by a Richmond Circuit Court judge.

The court didn’t have to hear the appeal at all, said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor. It could have shot them down, leaving the lawsuits dead and freeing Gov. Ralph Northam to remove the statue, something he has pledged since June. But this is an important matter of public interest, and it was appropriate for the court to hear the appeal, Tobias said.

At the heart of both lawsuits are deeds written in 1887 and 1890 that instruct the state to hold the monument and its surrounding land “perpetually sacred.” One of the lawsuits was filed by Helen Marie Taylor, who lives near the statue, and other neighbors. The other lawsuit was filed by William C. Gregory, a descendant of a signatory of the 1890 deed.

Toby Heytens, a lawyer for the state, argued in trial that the government is always free to change its mind, and that a contract signed more than 130 years ago has no binding obligations today.