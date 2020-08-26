Supreme Court of Virginia tosses injunction in Richmond Confederate statue removal case

On July 1, Stoney ordered crews to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues. He cited public safety concerns amid ongoing protests that saw demonstrators pull down statues and clash frequently with police. He said the removal was temporary, until the City Council could carry out a 60-day administrative process for permanent removal outlined under the state law.

His decision came against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the council.

Cavedo sharply criticized Stoney’s handling of the unrest before issuing the injunction that led to the appeal. He lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District and later recused himself from the case.

The council voted this month to make permanent the statues’ removal. It is now holding a 30-day offering period for them, as required under state law. The council could vote on a relocation plan for each statue, including Hill’s, as early as next month.

The Supreme Court ruling comes on the heels of a separate filing last week by the same anonymous plaintiff. The person, identified as a Virginian who is “a descendant of U.S. war veterans who fought on both sides of the Civil War,” asked the court to order Richmond’s statues returned to their pedestals.