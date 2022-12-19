 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

Suspect sought in vandalism of 12 vehicles at Chesterfield courthouse complex

  • 0

Chesterfield County authorities are seeking a suspect who they believe broke windshields and/or flattened the tires of 12 law enforcement and courts vehicles over the weekend at the Chesterfield courts complex. The damage was placed at several thousand dollars.

The damaged vehicles were parked in different areas of lots serving Chesterfield Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Four of the vehicles were assigned to the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, seven were used by Juvenile Probation officers and one was assigned to Chesterfield police, Chesterfield Sheriff's Office Lt. Matt Franz said in a news release.

Franz said surveillance video footage shows the suspect coming to the courts campus from Courthouse Road and flattening tires while walking between the courthouses. The suspect can then be seen heading toward the Chesterfield Central Library at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

People are also reading…

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office Standards, Compliance and Investigations Unit is investigating the act of vandalism.

Anyone with information is urged to called the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office at (804) 318-8025 or contact Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News