Suspect sought in vandalism of 12 vehicles at Chesterfield courthouse complex

Chesterfield County authorities are seeking a suspect who they believe broke windshields and/or flattened the tires of 12 law enforcement and courts vehicles over the weekend at the Chesterfield courts complex. The damage was placed at several thousand dollars.

The damaged vehicles were parked in different areas of lots serving Chesterfield Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Four of the vehicles were assigned to the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, seven were used by Juvenile Probation officers and one was assigned to Chesterfield police, Chesterfield Sheriff's Office Lt. Matt Franz said in a news release.

Franz said surveillance video footage shows the suspect coming to the courts campus from Courthouse Road and flattening tires while walking between the courthouses. The suspect can then be seen heading toward the Chesterfield Central Library at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office Standards, Compliance and Investigations Unit is investigating the act of vandalism.