SUV crosses median and strikes tractor-trailer, causing it to overturn, on I-95 in Henrico

Virginia State Police responded to an accident Wednesday morning that resulted in an overturned tractor-trailer in Henrico County.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 82.

Officials say a Force Escape was traveling south when the driver lost control, struck a guardrail and crossed the median into the northbound lanes before striking a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer, which overturned, was carrying tiles and other miscellaneous items.

Police say the tractor-trailer's driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape was uninjured, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

A temporary detour was set up by Henrico police at Parham Road. The incident is still under investigation.