 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SUV crosses median and strikes tractor-trailer, causing it to overturn, on I-95 in Henrico

  • 0

Virginia State Police responded to an accident Wednesday morning that resulted in an overturned tractor-trailer in Henrico County.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 82.

Officials say a Force Escape was traveling south when the driver lost control, struck a guardrail and crossed the median into the northbound lanes before striking a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer, which overturned, was carrying tiles and other miscellaneous items.

Police say the tractor-trailer's driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape was uninjured, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

A temporary detour was set up by Henrico police at Parham Road. The incident is still under investigation.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News