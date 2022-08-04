'Swagger' film crew spotted around Richmond at Huguenot High School, Maymont

”Swagger,” the sports drama based on basketball star Kevin Durant’s youth, is back in Richmond filming its second season for Apple TV+ and film crews have been spotted around town.

On Thursday, film crews were setting up around Huguenot High School at 7945 Forest Hill Ave.

Earlier this week, "Swagger" film crews were spotted at Maymont.

Filming is expected to continue now through November. So get ready to see lots more "Base Camp" and "Crew Parking" signs around town.

“Swagger” filmed season one in the Richmond area from 2019 to 2021 with breaks due to the pandemic.

In season one, Gilpin Court was a major site for filming as it served as the home for Carson, the main character and up-and-coming basketball star. Other Richmond locations popped up in season one, including the Brookland Park neighborhood, the Seminary Avenue neighborhood, the Mayo Bridge and the basketball courts at the downtown YMCA.

If you're interested in being extra, Kendall Cooper Casting is taking applications at: https://www.kendallcoopercasting.com/rva.

"Casting will be ongoing throughout the season and we need lots of people. It's definitely not too late to submit. Submissions will stay open throughout filming," Cooper said via email.

Have you seen "Swagger" film crews in other places around town? Tell us where in the Comments.