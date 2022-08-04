'Swagger' film crew spotted around Richmond at Huguenot High School, Maymont

”Swagger,” the sports drama based on basketball star Kevin Durant’s youth, is back in Richmond filming its second season for Apple TV+ and film crews have been spotted around town.
On Thursday, film crews were setting up around Huguenot High School at 7945 Forest Hill Ave.
Earlier this week, "Swagger" film crews were spotted at
Maymont.
Filming is expected to continue now through November. So get ready to see lots more "Base Camp" and "Crew Parking" signs around town.
“Swagger” filmed season one in the Richmond area from 2019 to 2021 with breaks due to the pandemic.
In season one, Gilpin Court was a major site for filming as it served as the home for Carson, the main character and up-and-coming basketball star. Other Richmond locations popped up in season one, including the Brookland Park neighborhood, the Seminary Avenue neighborhood, the Mayo Bridge and the basketball courts at the downtown YMCA.
If you're interested in being extra, Kendall Cooper Casting is taking applications at:
https://www.kendallcoopercasting.com/rva.
"Casting will be ongoing throughout the season and we need lots of people. It's definitely not too late to submit. Submissions will stay open throughout filming," Cooper said via email.
Top 5 weekend events: BrewHaha, Todd Barry & Avail Over the James
Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride
Friday
Take a scenic evening ride through Lakeside and Bryan Park before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium for a street festival-style celebration. The event features a 3-mile family ride and an 8-mile full course ride. Participants are encouraged to dress up or light up for prizes. Featuring food trucks, live music, a family zone and a post-ride party. Starting from 8 to 8:15 p.m. $37-$52. Registration at
www.sportsbackers.org.
Jesse Peters
Mike Epps
Friday
Comedian Mike Epps is heading to Richmond for a night of stand-up. The funnyman has appeared in a slew of movies, comedy specials, and TV series. Last year, he starred in the Netflix comedy “The Upshaws,” based on his life growing up in poverty in Indiana and how comedy saved his life. 8 p.m. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $52.50-$102.50.
etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Courtesy of the artist
Todd Barry
Saturday
Deadpan comedian Todd Barry, known for his Netflix special “Spicy Honey,” brings his stand-up set to the Ashland Theatre. 7 p.m. 205 England St., Ashland. $25-$42.50.
www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.
Mindy Tucker
BrewHaHa
Saturday
Head to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for the fifth annual BrewHaha beer festival, featuring Virginia breweries such as Three Notch’d, 2 Silos, Waterbird and more, plus live music from the Slack Family Band, food trucks, and access to “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia. 6-8 p.m. 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $35-$45.
VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.
Courtesy of VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF HISTORY & CULTURE
Avail Over the James
Saturday
Legendary Richmond punk bank Avail performs on Brown’s Island. The concert, “Over the James,” named after the band’s seminal 1998 album, will include performances by Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females and Terminal Bliss. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. $34.99-$44.99.
https://thebroadberry.com.
Courtesy of the artist