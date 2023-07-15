For as long as Connor “Cassidy” Boyd can remember, the sounds of bird songs have prompted visions of circles, and Boyd would see flashes of red when someone sounded the letter “A.”

Growing up as someone diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism, the Richmond-based artist (who uses they/them pronouns) said they always thought these sensory crossings were more examples of how their mind functioned differently from others. But when Boyd was 19 and learned about synesthesia online, they finally understood why their senses felt so interconnected.

“I always just thought I was extra creative and my parents just thought I was just being a kid when I told them something tastes like a circle,” Boyd said. “Then I discovered it (synesthesia), and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy, other people have this, too.’”

Synesthesia is a rare and complex neurological trait that causes a blending of the senses, said Dr. Joel Salinas, a behavioral neurologist and researcher at NYU Langone Health, who also identifies as having synesthesia.

The trait causes a person to perceive a mix of senses that are usually felt separately and is a result of involuntary or automatic communication between brain cells in different sensory regions, Salinas said.

“It’s essentially differences in connectivity in the brain,” said Salinas, who also serves as chief medical officer at Isaac Health and has written a memoir titled “Mirror Touch” about his own synesthesia. “The brain of someone who experiences synesthesia is likely to have more hyper connectivities especially at a local level, meaning lots of connections in one part of the brain.”

Salinas specified that synesthesia is categorized as a trait instead of a medical disorder or condition because it alone does not impair a person’s physical health.

“For the most part, you’re just going through life enveloped with extra information and for me it’s like any other sensory experience,” Salinas said.

Boyd agreed, saying the intensity of their synesthesia is related to how overstimulated they feel in an environment.

“It’s only when I’m in a loud environment like a concert when my vision becomes 80% or 90% sounds,” Boyd said. “But it’s not something that affects my daily life that makes it dangerous to drive or anything, and I’ve adapted to it as I’ve gotten older.”

Salinas said that approximately 4% of the population has synesthesia. But he noted this is likely an underestimation because more people may identify with the trait as additional research is conducted.

Whether it’s seeing sounds like Boyd or Salinas’ blend of sight and touch causing him to physically feel sensations he sees in other people, there are many kinds of synesthesia, and it is common for those with the trait to exhibit multiple types.

“The brain is messy and it’s noisy, so people with synesthesia are more likely to have lots of different connections and everyone experiences it differently,” Salinas said.

Though there is no specific diagnostic code for synesthesia, Salinas said the most objective way for someone to learn if they have it is to participate in research studies.

Synesthesia is also commonly associated with artists or musicians. Some notable people who are believed to possess the trait include pop star Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native; singer Billy Joel; and famous painter Vincent van Gogh.

For Boyd, creating art and music has allowed them to foster a deeper understanding of their unique senses.

“The arts just help me channel all the extra information that I’m getting in my head. ... I write music, too; a lot of what I write is my sensory experience and more for me, but it’s just super validating to put it out there,” Boyd said. “I’d love to go somewhere to figure out my synesthesia, but it’s mostly been a journey of self-discovery, and there’s beauty in that, too.”

Boyd’s studio is filled with various instruments and dozens of intricate paintings depicting what they sense. Boyd has even painted some of their instruments based off what they sound like.

Among Boyd’s favorite pieces is a collage including all of Radiohead’s album covers as well as paintings created based on what they envision while listening to music.

For years, Boyd has gifted their friends paintings of songs and has been commissioned to create live art pieces of what they hear while attending concerts. During these events, Boyd said they arrive with a blank canvas, an open mind and simply paint while they listen.

One of Boyd’s most loyal clients is longtime friend Robb Saffell, co-founder and director of the singing ensemble Harmonic Introductions. Saffell has hosted events in which Boyd will create live paintings of the group’s distinctive overtone singing performances. The paintings are auctioned off after the concert and while they have hosted a few events, both Boyd and Saffell agreed they hope to work together more often.

“Connor’s art is alive, it’s really beautiful and I’m endlessly fascinated by what they create,” said Saffell, who is based in Maryland. “There’s not many other people I’ve heard of doing this kind of art, and I’m hoping to come down to Richmond and work with Connor more.”

Along with creating art and music, Boyd enjoys giving music lessons to students and connecting with others who also identify as neurodivergent or have synesthesia.

“Whenever I find someone else with synesthesia and who sees anything remotely like I do, it’s just an instant connection,” Boyd said. “Some of the students I also get along with best are those who also engage differently with music, and it really warms my heart when we work together and it clicks for them.”

While Boyd continues to navigate the world from their unique perspective, Boyd plans to remain true to themself.

“We just need the education out there that these things like synesthesia exist,” Boyd said. “I believe that by being authentic to myself — whether it’s through art or music — I can help show people that there are ways for us to fit in and carve out our own paths.”

