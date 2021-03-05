Szvetitz on 'A year of COVID': Horrors, hurts, humanity, humility and - yes - hope. We all changed this year

From the daily COVID positivity rate stories and updates to the numbers of vaccines given out to the disproportionate ravaging effects this virus has had on our Black and Latino communities to the miscommunications and stumbles of the state government’s response to the lives that have been forever changed, we have been there through it all.

The millions of words we’ve written in the thousands of stories we've edited, designed and published, along with the thousands more photos and videos we’ve produced from the first case of COVID-19 in the state on March 7, 2020, to the first life it took here on March 14, 2020, to the clinics, neighborhoods, communities, hospitals and cemeteries, our staff has been there.

From the unemployment line to the federal stimulus spending, from the wash-your-hand reminders to the mask mandates, from the quarantine protocols to the virtual schooling portals, we’ve not only reported about it, but we’ve lived it.

While reporting and writing about the newly homeschooling mom who is trying to juggle her job and family while trying to figure out how it all works, that same reporter was trying to figure out how to be a newly homeschooling mom trying to write the story while juggling her family and trying to figure out how it all works.