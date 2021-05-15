Szvetitz: The value of local journalism has never been more clear than over the last 16 months. Here's how we did it in Richmond.

That day, Jan. 20, Sabrina would note in her morning email, also marked two anniversaries: one year exactly since the nation’s first COVID case was reported – and her own one year anniversary with the Times-Dispatch. It was the conclusion of her first full year with the Times-Dispatch, her first full year working as a full time reporter, and her first full year working at all since graduating college in May 2019.

Sabrina, now 23, came to us as an intern in January 2020. It didn't take long for her to be hired to a full-time position and make her impression felt. She's written about nearly everything the past year, but her work on inequality and COVID is remarkable.

But, like the nomination letter stated, Sabrina is more than just an incredible reporter.

She is, genuinely, a delightful person to be around and has a positive attitude that’s infectious. “How can I be of help?” “I’ve got it.” “Let me know if you need any single other thing.” These are the phrases Sabrina types in reply to her colleague and editors – into slack messages, texts and over email. “What can I do for us today?” This is Sabrina Moreno.

Yes, it is.

This is what we do. This is who we are. This is what we aspire to become.