Tanker truck knocks out power to 1,000 in Hopewell

A tanker truck struck a utility pole and knocked out power to more than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers in Hopewell, Friday morning.

The outage at about 7 a.m. forced several city departments and agencies to close until further notice. They include the Treasurer's Office, Commissioner of Revenue, Real Estate Assessor's Office, DMV Select, Department of Social Services, Library and the city's courthouse building, city spokeswoman Kemi Okeowo said.

The truck apparently cut a corner too short at the intersection of Hopewell Street and East City Point Road and knocked down a utility pole at the location, triggering the outage, Okeowo said.

Dominion Virginia Power reported 1,070 customers were without power this morning. Crews are working to restore service.